Colbie Young Gets The Draft Call From Zac Taylor to be 140th Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals continued their 2026 draft picks on Saturday by taking Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young with the 140th and final pick in the fourth round.

It was a big board reach, but the 6-foot-4 wide receiver could get into the mix of the Bengals' pass-catching hierarchy very quickly in Cincinnati.

New Weapon For Joe Burrow

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety AnQuon Fegans (21) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted he's comfortable with the assessment process they went through with Young. He had a battery and assault charge on his profile that was later dropped in court.

"There's been times I've signed up for great risk in the past, I've put my hand up, you know, when there's maybe some of those red flags up there," Taylor said about Young. "This is one that I feel great about. You go through the process over the last seven years, and guys I've had to spend a lot of time with once we acquired them and got them in here, guys I wanted, and it's sometimes more difficult than others. This is one I feel great about, and I feel great that everyone's going to feel that when they get a chance to see both these guys in the locker room and get around them and get to know their personalities more. And so I feel extremely comfortable."

Taylor is ready to see what his length and speed can bring on the field.

"That length, that speed, the competition he's faced, he's just a great fit for what we do," Taylor continued. "You know, we like to throw the football. And so the more guys that I think can be added and viewed as weapons, is a really good thing for us. And so, you know, we've got guys with a lot of length. We got a lot of those guys, you look at Tee (Higgins) and Andrei Iosivas, and now Colby, and you look at the tight ends second. So I feel really good about the room we've created there with both the tight end room and the receiver room."

Check out the conversation between Young and Taylor that made him a Bengal with the 140th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft:

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