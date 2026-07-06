NFL Executives Rank Bengals Star Chase Brown Outside NFL's Top-13 Running Backs

Executives and other voices from inside the NFL have made their voices heard on who the top running backs are around the league. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dove into all of their thoughts this week to produce a top 10 ranking at the position.

Bengals rusher Chase Brown did not make the top 10 or honorable mention group, but he was part of a seven-name group that also received votes.

Snubbed?

Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) celebrates after a play during the second half of the Bengals vs. Colts game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 10, 2023. Bengals won the game with a final score of 34-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The value of the position is starting to grow around the NFL, something that could mean a nice payday for Brown entering the final year of this rookie deal.

Brown was very strong last season, as the 26-year-old notched 1,016 rushing yards and six TDs on 232 carries in 17 regular-season contests. Speaking to that pass-catching ability, Brown was sixth among all NFL running backs with 437 receiving yards, while adding five aerial TDs among his 69 catches.

The 2023 fifth-round pick would love to get something done on a new deal, and he discussed the pursuit in January.

"I would love to do something and be a part of this team," Brown concluded. "I don't want to go anywhere else. I think if you look at the past, too, guys like Tee (Higgins) and Ja'Marr (Chase) had to wait, and then they kept on getting better and got really expensive. You know what I mean? So, I let my agent handle that, and I think they are working really hard and they've been in communication, and that's all I can really say right now."

Brown has been a fiery, competitive teammate and is entering the prime of his career. Another season like the one he just posted will make him a strong candidate to crack this top 10 next year.

"I know (coach Zac Taylor) and (player executive Duke Tobin) and everybody that makes those free agency decisions and drafting decisions will have the right mind and make the right decision for the team," Brown noted this offseason.

Check out the full ranking from Fowler's piece here.

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