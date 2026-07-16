The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a make-or-break season as they prepare for the 2026 season. Zac Taylor's squad missed the postseason for the third straight time in 2025.

When healthy, the Bengals have proven to be one of the best teams in the NFL. However, being healthy has been an issue for this team.

With training camp on tap in less than two weeks, the Bengals are focused on getting back to the team that was feared by everyone in the league. So, if health isn't a concern this season for quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the team, what would be a successful season for the Bengals in 2026?

All Or Nothing

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs drills during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals have to make the postseason this year. The AFC North is as wide open as it's ever going to be. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers took the division crown. The Steelers' division win was frustrating for this Bengals fan base because they know with Burrow that the Bengals are the cream of the crop in this division.

On His Shoulders

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to a teammate during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every season that Burrow has had to miss time shows just how important he is to this franchise. This team's success is all on the shoulders of their starting quarterback.

That shouldn't come as a surprise to Burrow or anyone. The top quarterbacks in the league are always going to be faced with this type of pressure. For Burrow, 2026 is going to be another season to prove his durability and to show he is still one of the elite quarterbacks in the league.

Burrow appeared in just eight games this past season, but if you were to go back to the 2024 season, one could argue that the Bengals quarterback was the MVP of the league.

Success

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) shakes hands with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Success for the Bengals this season is a postseason appearance and at least a win in the playoffs. This team is far too talented to be on the outside looking in for a fourth straight season.

It's only July, but playoffs or bust is a fair criticism for this team. Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are generational talents, and every season they miss the postseason feels like a wasted year.

2026 is for all the marbles. The talent is in Cincinnati. Can Coach Taylor get his team to reach their peak in a year where everyone needs to see it? If not, next summer could be really interesting.

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