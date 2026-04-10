As we continue our series of looking at defensive draft prospects who would be fits for the Cincinnati Bengals in each round, it only makes sense to tackle edge rushers today given who is in the building.

Rueben Bain Jr. is making a Top 30 visit at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals look to add more pass rushers.

Whether the Cincinnati front office has a chance to turn in Bain’s name remains to be seen.

He’s expected to go in the Top 10, and falling all the way to the Bengals at 10 would be a bit of a surprise.

But Bain’s shorter-than-average arm league and odd, pear-shape build could be enough to scare off some teams in the Top 10.

Before diving into an edge prospect in each round for the Bengals, here are the other installments:

One safety target for the Bengals in each round.

One linebacker target for the Bengals in each round, which is timely with one of the top prospects in the draft visiting Cincinnati today.

One defensive tackle target the Bengals in each round.

OK, let’s move on to edge.

As mentioned above, Bain would be the top first-round option.

Lawrence Offers Traits and Production as a Bengals Option

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) tackles ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) as he scrambles during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Round Option: Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Just as there is question about whether Bain will last until No. 10, the same can be said about Lawrence getting to the Bengals’ second-round pick at No. 41 thanks to his Combine performance.

The Bengals often favor traits over production, but Lawrence has both.

After developing from three-star recruit to a two-year starter with consistently strong production for the Knights, Lawrence ran a 4.52 40-yard dash in Indianapolis (third best among edge rushers), had a 40-inch vertical (second), 10 foot and 10 inch broad jump (second).

The 6-foot-4 Lawrence had 7.5 sacks in 2023 without starting a game. He started 22 games in 2024-25 and recorded 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.4

He’s a rare prospect who spent his entire college career at the same school.

Here is what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote about Lawrence in The Beast:

“Much of Lawrence’s success in college came from his play urgency and weaponized length. He is twitchy off the ball and uses his long arms and well-timed hands to help pry open corners or create interior rush lanes. However, there are times when he gets stuck at the top of his rush, especially when engulfed by size. Against the run, he uses his length to press blockers off his frame and stay available to chase. Overall, Lawrence is a linear mover and lacks ideal bend, but he offers skill as a pass rusher, stack-shed toughness versus the run and the demeanor that will help him carve out a starting role at the next level. Despite being an older player, he still has upside.”

Third Round Option: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

At 6-5 1/2, Dennis-Sutton has one of longest wing spans in the edge rusher class at 82 5/8 inches.

Like Lawrence, Dennis-Sutton never entered the transfer portal. He played 55 games with 30 starts for the Nittany Lions, recording 8.5 sacks in 2024 and another 8.5 in 2025.

He led the Big Ten in pressures per game (3.8) last year, and his large wingspan also helped him rack up 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

Despite playing four seasons at PSU, Dennis-Sutton won’t turn 23 until a couple of days before Christmas.

Brugler: “Dennis-Sutton wins with a combination of quickness and power in all facets of his game. He isn’t very deceptive as a pass rusher, but his hands are active and aggressive, which allows him to mix up his attack with varying swims, stabs, rips and chops. Though he offers a solid anchor in the run game and rarely gives in, he lacks explosive twitch getting off blocks or redirecting in chase mode. Overall, Dennis-Sutton will find sack production harder to come by against NFL blocking, but he is a commanding presence and has the size, strength and quickness to be a force player on the edge. He will be more appealing to teams looking for a “high-floor” role player, as opposed to a “high-ceiling” pass rusher.”

Bengals Mid-Round Option Max Llewellyn Had a 14.7 Pressure Rate in 2025

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) pressures Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) during a college football game Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fourth Round Option: Max Llewellyn, Iowa

Another tall, long, one-school prospect, Llewellyn didn’t work his way into a starting role until his fifth season for the Hawkeyes.

But the 6-5 1/2 Llewellyn recorded 5.5 sacks and eight tackles in a rotational role in 2024 before racking up 6.5 sacks and 9.5 TFLs in 13 starts last season.

A converted tight end, Llewellyn had a 14.7 pressure rate last year.

Brugler: “Llewellyn is a good-sized, versatile edge rusher who doesn’t grade as exceptional in any one area, aside from his nonstop motor. He pairs a quick get-off with a crafty setup to overwhelm blockers before they have much time to react. He is upright and stiff in his attack but strains and creates enough momentum to convert speed to power. He struggles to out-leverage blockers as an edge setter and doesn’t put himself in position to make run stops (averaged two tackles per game in 2025). Overall, Llewellyn needs to improve as a run defender if he wants to be an every-down NFL defender, but his relentless, high-effort pass rush will give him a chance to find a long-term role. He projects as a subpackage defensive end at the next level.”

Sixth Round Option: Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern

The Bengals tap into their connection with former scout and current Northwestern GM Christian Sarkisian to target another edge rushing Hubbard from the Big 10.

A Cleveland native, Hubbard had consistent production in his three seasons as a starter for the Wildcats, notching six sacks in 2023, six in 2024 and 7.5 in 2025.

His 19.5 sacks were the 11th most among all college players from 2023-25.

He would be a reliable depth piece who could spell Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Boye Mafe.

Brugler: Hubbard offers more “steady” than “wow” in his game, which isn’t meant to be a criticism. He is quick off the ball and rushes with clear eyes and a fully-charged motor, although he needs improved tempo and impact at the top of his rush. He consistently finds the football in all phases and is a steady edge setter. Despite his average length, he utilizes lockout, knee bend and instincts against the run. Overall, Hubbard isn’t the most dynamic edge presence, but he combines savvy pass rush and tough-minded run defense to be useful. With continued development, he can lock down an NFL depth role on the edge.

Bengals Could Take Late-Round Flyer on 10.5-Sack Edge from the MAC

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass before being tackled by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive linesman Michael Heldman (97) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

Seventh Round Option: Michael Heldman, Central Michigan

A four-year starter at CMU, Heldman exploded for 10.5 sacks in 2025 after recording nine combined in his first four seasons with the Chippewas.

A team captain in 2025, Heldman also had 53 pressures and 16.5 tackles for loss to move onto the NFL radar.

The Bengals have taken some late-draft swings at edge rushers the last few years – Cedric Johnson (Pick 214 in 2024), Jeff Gunter (Pick 252 in 2022) and Wyatt Hubert (Pick 235 in 2021).

They own Picks 221 and 226 this year.

Brugler: “Donning the No. 97 jersey at CMU, Heldman — with his pass-rush athleticism and aggressive hands — looked like the MAC-level version of Nick Bosa. Rushing from both a three-point stance and stand-up position, he races up the arc and mixes up his rip and chop moves to grease the corner. He has a good feel for working back underneath blockers, as well, with a motor that doesn’t have an off switch. He isn’t super long, which shows at times versus the run, but he did a much better job shedding contact in 2025 than on his junior tape. Overall, Heldman was a pleasant surprise for NFL scouts this past season. He put it all together as a senior, and the result was a consistently disruptive edge rusher who won’t look out of place in an NFL training camp.”

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