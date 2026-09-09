Ja'Marr Chase Set Up to Smash NFL Season-Long Receiving Record During Prime Campaign

Ja'Marr Chase could stamp his name into history this coming season.

The star wide receiver has been one of the most-targeted pass catchers in the league across the past few seasons and could very well smash the all-time receiving yards record for a single season this fall.

History Brewing?

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a pass for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase's career-high came in 2024 during a 1,708-yard triple crown season. He's have to just add about 300 more yards to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard wideout and smash Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 yards.

He averaged 9.8 yards per target that season and a tick up above 10, plus fully healthy years from him and Joe Burrow could be enough to get it done. The Bengals are getting more diverse with the offensive schemes this season, possibly opening up more big play chances for Chase.

NFL.com's Raza Umerani made it his bold prediction for the 2026 season.

"The Bengals are going to let it fly more than any team in football, and Chase will be the focal point of that aerial attack," Umerani wrote. "If Joe Burrow stays healthy for the full season, this old Bayou connection will bear its juiciest fruit to date. Chase breaks Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards, wins Offensive Player of the Year and makes his 2024 triple crown-winning campaign look like a walk in the park."

Chase has led the league in targets during each of the past two seasons, with 185 last year and 175 in 2024. Cincinnati could easily pepper him with 200-plus targets this fall and maybe break a record on that front as well.

Chase's 2025 mark sits 16th-highest all-time, while Rob Moore holds the top mark at 209 pass targets in the 1997 season. Johnson's historic campaign was fueled by 204 targets (fourth-most all time), so Chase likely has to hit that 200-plus mark to have a shot at this history.

If he does get there, winning his first NFL Offensive Player of the Year award would likely be a foregone conclusion. Cincinnati's defense would have to be putrid again for a season like that to not add that trophy to his coffers.

Check out the full bold prediction list from NFL.com here.

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