One Underrated Reason the Bengals Should Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals need to make a trade to add another wide receiver to their roster right now. They have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but both are battling injuries. To make matters worse, Andrei Iosivas and Colbie Young both suffered injuries in recent weeks.

The perfect idea is to trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison has struggled with the Cardinals for the first few years of his career, but he has all the potential in the world. Coming into the NFL Draft, he was one of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects of this generation.

The Cardinals have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send Harrison to a new team, but the details haven't been shared yet. They will likely withhold these details until both teams involved in the trade finish their games this weekend.

The Bengals should be that team. They should go all-in on offense and bolster their passing game with Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is on an Affordable Contract

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) misses the pass on the last drive of the game. The Giants were called for a foul on the play, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals need to be the team that takes a chance on Harrison. There are plenty of reasons that this deal makes sense. First of all, he has the potential to be a star. His talent jumps off the page, but it hasn't translated, and the Cardinals haven't put him in the best situations. The Bengals would put him in a much better situation.

The big underrated reason that this deal would make sense is Harrison's contract. Harrison is being paid $776,000 this season and will receive a base salary of $1.19 million next year with a roster bonus of $4.428 million. This is very team-friendly and would fit with the Bengals' payroll very well.

To put that in perspective, Iosivas is making $3.6 million this season.

The Bengals have spent a lot of money on their offense to this point. Joe Burrow's average salary of $55 million makes him tied for the third-highest-paid quarterback in the league. Chase has the second-highest average annual value among wide receivers at over $40 million, while Higgins is paid nearly $30 million per year, too. Adding a talented wide receiver No. 3 with the potential to be a star is the next move the Bengals need to make.

Harrison would be the perfect addition for the Bengals. Buying low on a top talent like him is the exact type if "risk" the Bengals should take.

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