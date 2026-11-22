The Bengals have lit up the NFL for 30-plus points in five consecutive games, with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase factoring in as big reasons why.

Higgins spoke to the media at his locker this week amidst his All-Pro-caliber season and highlighted the nuclear hot run he and Chase are on right now.

He always knew Chase would get it going as the Bengals' best playmaker enjoys a run of 140-plus-yard games of late.

"I feel like it's very important. Obviously, you know the type of receivers that we are. We could definitely want the ball way more. We have our days where we want the ball. I mean, who doesn't want the ball?" Higgins said to CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia and other reporters. "You know what I mean.

"But at the end of the day, we want each other to be great, and we want to help each other to win the game. So I'm saying, if that's me pushing him to be better than he is that day and vice versa. Early in the year, you have to be patient."

Higgins has notched 53 catches for 824 yards and six TDs this season, leading Cincinnati in receiving for a while until Sunday Night Football.

Chase is now just past him at 878 yards and seven scores.

Joe Burrow is feeding his weapons very well in 2026.

"It's amazing to see. I've been playing with Joe for seven years now," Higgins said about his star quarterback. "To see him playing at this high of a level is awesome, especially for us as receivers. You know what I mean? But he's in a good mood every day, and he's out there and just coaching us up on what he wants us, where he wants us to be, and things like that. So it's good to see."

The Bengals have a pick-your-poison offense right now, thanks to this duo's great play all decade, paired with one of the NFL's best pass-blocking offensive lines.

Cincinnati gets a third straight single-window showcase game tomorrow as the whole offense gears up to try and score 30-plus points again (longest active streak in the NFL).

Asked Tee Higgins why it’s so important for he and Ja’Marr Chase to be so unselfish. “I feel like it's very important. Obviously, you know the type of receivers that we are. We could definitely want the ball way more. And I mean, we have our days where we want the ball. I mean,… pic.twitter.com/wahbnl6TeZ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 20, 2026

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