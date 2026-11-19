The night the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja’Marr Chase back in 2021, the wide receiver said he was coming to break all of the team’s records.

He’s already crossed off several, and Chad Johnson’s career mark of 66 is within reach before the end of the season with Chase sitting on 60.

But Thursday afternoon, while wearing Joe Burrow’s orange No. 9 jersey after swapping news conference dates due to his quarterback being under the weather, Chase said he has his eyes on a specific NFL record.

And it’s one he would share with teammate Tee Higgins.

Chase Speaking Into Existence Bengals Duo's Pursuit of History

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate Chase’s touchdown in the first quarter over the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No team in NFL history has ever had two wide receivers top 1,500 yards in a season, but both Chase and Higgins are on pace to accomplish it.

Asked if that would be meaningful, Chase said “100 percent.”

And Chase made it clear he was already aware of the possibility before being asked about it in the news conference.

And he made sure Higgins was as well.

“I’m definitely speaking it into existence with me and Tee, just letting him know how close we are,” Chase said.

“Close” might not be the right word. They’re each barely halfway there. But the season is barely halfway old.

Chase currently has 878 yards, which are fourth most in the league. That puts him on pace for 1,658.

Higgins has 824, sixth most in the league. He’s on pace for 1,556, which would blow away his career high of 1,091, set during the Super Bowl season in 2021.

“I’m just trying to put it out there and let him know how great we’ve been going,” Chase added.

The closest any teammates have come to accomplishing the double 1,500 feat was in 1995 when the Detroit Lions, with Scott Mitchell at quarterback, had Herman Moore register 1,686 yards while Brett Perriman logged 1,488.

In 2000, the St. Louis Rams saw Torry Holt get 1,635 while Isaac Bruce posted 1,471 with Kurt Warner starting 11 games and Trent Green five.

The last time a team had two receivers finish in the top six of receiving yards was 2011, when Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker was second (1,569) and tight end Rob Gronkowski was sixth (1,327).

Chase’s 231 yards in Sunday night’s 38-18 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers marked the fourth 200-yard game of his career.

The NFL record is five, shared by Lance Alworth, Calvin Johnson, Don Hutson, Charley Hennigan and Jerry Rice.

Only Johnson and Rice did it in the Super Bowl era.

“I got a couple more years in me,” Chase said. “I ain’t rushing it.”

As for how close he is to Johnson’s franchise record, Chase shut down the conversation.

“I don’t wanna know that,” he said. “I don’t wanna hear that.”

Why not?

“I just don’t want to think about it. I just want to ball out.”