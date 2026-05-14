Bengals offensive line star Orlando Brown Jr. dove into Joe Burrow's competitive fervor across a recent appearance on NFL Network. The top offensive tackle on the team loves what the Bengals star brings to the table as he returned to the Queen City this week for voluntary workouts.

Cincinnati had a few players added to the roster this offseason who have a similar Super Bowl pedigree to Brown. All are trying to make the Queen City a champion football city once and for all.

"Nobody loves winning more than Joey B, so, you know, man, as I said, these moves help put us in a great position overall as a team. And you know, I just look forward to being able to go out there and do my job, keeping him clean, score some points, and win some football games," Brown said on the show.

Huge Year Ahead

Sep 17, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) block as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-Imagn Images | Sam Greene-Imagn Images

Cincinnati has had a transformative offseason as they spend right up to the salary cap and stack up the defensive talent to mix with a strong returning offensive group.

"I really couldn't be happier," Taylor said. "From a talent standpoint, we're in a really good place. From a leadership standpoint, we're in a really good place. Now you actually have to go do the work. It's fun to talk about this stuff in the offseason. This is where we are up to this point. There's no work we could have done in the field or from a chemistry standpoint. Now it's up to the players and the coaches to put it all together, so that's going to require a lot of work on the field, in the locker room, off the field, but I'm excited about the group we're going to go do it with. Players, coaches, personnel, ownership — very united right now. So now, we have to go do the work.

"The coaches have to do a great job putting these guys in the right spots, getting the most out of them, and the players have got to go work. They've got to work to build the chemistry with a lot of new players we brought in, bring the rookies up to speed, and go get it done on the field. I'm confident that this is a group that's really hungry to do that."

Cincinnati is hovering right under the radar as a contender, but they boast the third-easiest schedule by opponent's 2025 win rate and projected 2026 win totals. That sets them up to rack up some big win streaks if the whole roster can stay healthy.

Gotta keep Burrow clean.

"Joe has a lot of pressure on him, more so than most of the quarterbacks, because of our system," Brown said. "The ball is in his hand a lot, and he has to make decisions a lot. And you know, that's that, believe it or not, man, it's extremely rare, just based on the way that we call the game. And so, you know, he's locked in, and I will tell you at all times. Man, even probably at the Kentucky Derby, he's thinking about how to get Ja'Marr (Chase) open."

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