Pair of Bold Predictions Surface For Bengals During 2026 Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to look forward to this season after greatly improving their defense over the course of this offseason. They also still have one of the most potent offenses in the league, led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

As a result, the expectations are high in Cincinnati.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently put together 100 bold predictions for the 2026 season, and he predicted that Burrow would win the 2026 NFL MVP award, which would be his first career MVP.

Joe Burrow Could Emerge As NFL MVP Frontrunner

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Either in print or online, I have predicted Joe Burrow to be the NFL’s MVP every year since 2022. This Mayan Calendar/End of Civilization approach is bound to be correct at some point. And each year I seem to be able to intellectualize it," Orr wrote. "But this year? C’mon.

"Cincinnati has the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL, has maybe two daunting out-of-division road games, depending on how good the Commanders are, and a defense that can finally play complementary football and help the Bengals hold onto some of their leads. This is officially the last time I am picking Burrow to win the MVP award. I promise. And I hope that his victory provides a finality to our long, national nightmare (and a new MVP projection in 2027)."

Burrow has all the weapons to shock the NFL world and win the NFL MVP award. He has the talent. If he can stay healthy and remain one of the top passers in the league, there's little reason he won't be a frontrunner for the award at the end of the season.

Orr also predicted the Bengals would lose the AFC North title to the Baltimore Ravens, which is a bit less exciting a prediction for the Cincinnati faithful.

"Yes, I have Joe Burrow winning the MVP, but Jesse Minter will roll in his first year as a head coach with new energy and a weaponized defense," Orr wrote. "Lamar Jackson will play at least 15 games, and for the first time in two years, Baltimore will feel like a real contender again. "

The Bengals need plenty to go right to win the division.

Burrow and the offense might be elite and the defense might be improved, but the Ravens are still a very dangerous team in the AFC North, especially considering how much they could improve under new head coach Jesse Minter.

The Bengals will likely be in the race for the division, but they're going to need the defense to step up in a huge way if they want to contend for the division crown.

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