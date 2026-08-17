Former Bengals QB Sends Strong Message About Joe Burrow, Super Bowl Chances
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Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake was back in town for practice and got an up-close look at where the franchise stands.
A lot has changed since Blake played in Cincinnati, but the former Pro Bowler still has a strong connection to the organization. In an interview with FOX19's Cole McIntire, Blake noted the growth of the Bengals' facilities and the overall experience the organization now offers players and their families. He said it was his first time visiting the team's newer practice facility after spending his Bengals career practicing at Spinney Field.
The biggest difference on the field, of course, is having Joe Burrow lead the way. Blake knows the position well, and he has plenty of praise for the way Burrow carries himself as Cincinnati's quarterback.
Blake Praises Joe Burrow's Approach
“He’s very calm, cool, and collected. He got ice in his veins,” Blake said. “He just goes out and he does his job. It’s not a lot of hoopla, hurrah. He goes out, does what you have to do.”
That demeanor has been one of Burrow's defining traits throughout his tenure in Cincinnati. Whether the Bengals are dealing with high expectations or trying to work through a difficult stretch, Burrow rarely seems overwhelmed by the moment.
For Blake, that approach is part of what has made Burrow one of the league's premier quarterbacks.
“I mean, he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” Blake said. “If you look at his stats, he’s one and two in everything. So we just got to get the rest of the team and the defense and everybody just to gel and everybody get on the same track so we can get back to the Super Bowl.”
Cincinnati's previous trip to the Super Bowl matters to Blake, too. The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with Burrow leading the way, and Blake believes that knowing what it takes to get there can help them make another run.
“If you can get to the Super Bowl, you can always get back,” Blake said. “It’s more of a mental thing. How you come prepared each week, and how you come prepared to work every day, and how you play on Sundays. You just got to finish. That’s all.”
With Burrow under center, Blake clearly believes Cincinnati has the quarterback to contend. The next step is to get the rest of the team on the same page and finish the job.
Watch the full interview below:
For more on the Bengals, watch our film breakdown of the preseason opener:
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Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist and a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. Since 2020, he has provided on-site coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl, and Super Bowl Media Week. He currently serves as a contributing writer for USA Today’s SaintsWire and Bengals on SI, while also acting as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper. He is the co-founder of The Sports Place, a digital media brand that has grown to nearly 200,000 followers.Follow AryePulliNFL