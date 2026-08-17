Former Bengals QB Sends Strong Message About Joe Burrow, Super Bowl Chances

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake was back in town for practice and got an up-close look at where the franchise stands.

A lot has changed since Blake played in Cincinnati, but the former Pro Bowler still has a strong connection to the organization. In an interview with FOX19's Cole McIntire, Blake noted the growth of the Bengals' facilities and the overall experience the organization now offers players and their families. He said it was his first time visiting the team's newer practice facility after spending his Bengals career practicing at Spinney Field.

The biggest difference on the field, of course, is having Joe Burrow lead the way. Blake knows the position well, and he has plenty of praise for the way Burrow carries himself as Cincinnati's quarterback.

Blake Praises Joe Burrow's Approach

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s very calm, cool, and collected. He got ice in his veins,” Blake said. “He just goes out and he does his job. It’s not a lot of hoopla, hurrah. He goes out, does what you have to do.”

That demeanor has been one of Burrow's defining traits throughout his tenure in Cincinnati. Whether the Bengals are dealing with high expectations or trying to work through a difficult stretch, Burrow rarely seems overwhelmed by the moment.

For Blake, that approach is part of what has made Burrow one of the league's premier quarterbacks.

“I mean, he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” Blake said. “If you look at his stats, he’s one and two in everything. So we just got to get the rest of the team and the defense and everybody just to gel and everybody get on the same track so we can get back to the Super Bowl.”

Cincinnati's previous trip to the Super Bowl matters to Blake, too. The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with Burrow leading the way, and Blake believes that knowing what it takes to get there can help them make another run.

“If you can get to the Super Bowl, you can always get back,” Blake said. “It’s more of a mental thing. How you come prepared each week, and how you come prepared to work every day, and how you play on Sundays. You just got to finish. That’s all.”

With Burrow under center, Blake clearly believes Cincinnati has the quarterback to contend. The next step is to get the rest of the team on the same page and finish the job.

Watch the full interview below:

"[Cincinnati] means my first opportunity" - Jeff Blake



Former Bengals QB Jeff Blake watched practice today.



We talked:

*Changes in the organization since he played

*Joe Burrow's game

*Superbowl expectations



Here's our conversation ⬇️#Bengals | @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/H7eUZ2Xuw7 — Cole McIntire (@ColemcintireTV) August 16, 2026

For more on the Bengals, watch our film breakdown of the preseason opener: