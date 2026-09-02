The Cincinnati Bengals have a streak of 37 consecutive draft picks making the 53-man roster as rookies.

Nos. 36 and 37 on that list are 2026 seventh-rounders Jack Endries and Landon Robinson.

Endries was one of the five tight ends the Bengals kept, and when the team claimed offensive tackle Myles Hinton off waivers from Philadelphia, they cut veteran Tanner Hudson rather than Endries.

On Tuesday, Hudson returned to the team on the practice squad, and head coach Zac Taylor talked about Endries unexpected path to the 53-man roster.

“We drafted Jack because of his pass-game value, and he made the team because of what he's done in the run game,” Taylor said. “And I'm not saying he's there yet. He's still got a ways to go. But that's what I'm pleased (about). I know over time where we'll get Jack in the pass game. I know that. It's shown up on the tape. I know it's there.”

Endries caught 134 passes for 1,376 yards and seven touchdowns in his three college seasons, two at California and last fall at Texas.

In three preseason games, he caught six passes on nine targets for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jack Endries (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a blocker, he ranked 16th among 50 qualifying tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus.

And a run blocker specifically, he ranked fourth of 42 qualifying tight ends.

“What you don't know when you get a tight end is how he's going to fare in the run game and protections,” Taylor said. “And I saw the willingness, the toughness, the scrappiness to put his face in there and do that. That's really good to see, because the more of those guys you can have, the better.”

Endries said he appreciated Taylor’s vote of confidence.

“In the Philly game, there was definitely a lot of run blocking, so I'm glad I was able to put that on tape, just being like a fullback, F and a Y, all three,” he said. “Just because I didn't have like the receiving games practices I really wanted, I was glad I'm glad I was able to put my, my run ability, you know, run blocking ability up there on tape, so it's just, you know, one more thing to put up on tape.”

Endries was able to get make some catches on short passes, but Taylor – and quarterback Joe Burrow – will be looking for him to show consistency in the full scope of the offense before he becomes a bigger part of it.

“I'm confident that over time, the pass game stuff will really show up,” Taylor said. “Preseason, he caught nakeds and quick game and screens, but what you've seen from us over the years, it's the separation down the field and the zone awareness with the quarterback.

“He will get that opportunity, and he'll get all that,” Taylor added. “So I'm pleased with the trajectory he's on and the traits that he's shown us.”

The last Bengals draft pick to not make the initial 53-man roster was 2021 seventh-rounder Wyatt Hubert, a defensive end from Kansas State. He got hurt in training camp and landed on season-ending IR.

The last draft pick who was unable to survive final cuts was 2019 seventh-round cornerback Jordan Brown from North Dakota State.

That means Robinson and Endries kept alive a streak of 54 consecutive draft picks who weren’t waived as rookies.

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