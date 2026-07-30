The Bengals stunned many when they drafted defensive end Cashius Howell in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft. Then during Day 3, the team managed to find great value in defensive tackle Landon Robinson, setting up two rookies on the defensive line in 2026.

Players like B.J. Hill and Myles Murphy will likely be the starters at both positions this season, but the rookies are being counted on for the future. Both Robinson and Howell know this and have already built a solid chemistry with each other in order to adapt to life in the NFL.

Robinson confirmed this fact during an appearance on First Word last week, expressing appreciation for Howell's work ethic from college.

"Cashius, he's such a hard worker, and such a great guy, coming from Texas A&M, and from Bowling Green first, he knows how to work and how to get better," Robinson expressed.

Working Together

Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs through a drill during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson is well aware of how vital rookies working together in the NFL is, something that is also true for Howell. Robinson stated that he and Howell have been in constant communication with each other as the pair adjusts to life in the NFL.

"I've had a lot of time to talk with him because we're the only two rookies in the defensive line room," Robinson confirmed. "I've always talked with him like 'how are you studying your playbook? What are you doing this offseason to work out?.'"

Robinson recalled a moment earlier in the offseason FaceTiming Howell while working out to confirm he was training.

"I remember one time I was out on the football field out in the stadium doing some extra work, and I just FaceTimed him," Robinson said. "I was like 'Hey, I hope you're working', and he was like 'you already know I am.' We just have that friendly competition and just are always putting in the work to be better."

Robinson and Howell have their eyes set on making a meaningful impact for the Bengals going forward.

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