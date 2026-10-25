Sources: Latest on Shemar Stewart's Future Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart was a healthy inactive on Sunday. The move comes just days after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that teams could be interested in trading for the former first round pick ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

"One surprise name a few teams are tracking is Cincinnati edge rusher Shemar Stewart," Fowler wrote. "The 2025 first-round pick is not a factor in the team's rotation right now. He has played 17 defensive snaps, well behind the total for the fourth defensive end, Cedric Johnson (83). And rookie second-rounder Cashius Howell has been impressive.

"Cincinnati typically doesn't move its young draft picks, but it would be surprising if the Bengals haven't received inquiries on Stewart, whose upside remains high."

Cincinnati selected Stewart 17th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has one sack in three games and has only played 17 snaps on defense this season.

Are the Bengals Actively Trying to Trade Stewart?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are not actively shopping Stewart ahead of the trade deadline, multiple sources have confirmed. Stewart expects to remain in Cincinnati beyond the deadline and the Bengals believe he is going to help them win games this season.

Cincinnati has nine defensive linemen active for Sunday's game: Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Kris Jenkins, TJ Slaton, BJ Hill, Myles Murphy, Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell, and Cedric Johnson.

Jenkins and Johnson have both developed and impressed the coaching staff this season. Combine that with Stewart missing all of training camp due to a knee injury he suffered on the first day of practice and the Bengals understand why the former first round pick has fallen out of the rotation.

Why They Plan to Keep Him

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (94) and teammates react to the win over the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals used a first round pick on Stewart for a reason. They knew it would take time for him to reach his full potential. There are coaches and members of the front office that are still very much in on the 22-year-old.

Murphy is set to become a free agent in March. A trio of Mafe, Howell and Stewart makes a lot of sense in 2027.

From a financial standpoint, they've paid him just over 68% of his rookie contract ($13 of $19 million).

The Bengals knew it would take Stewart time to develop. He missed key time in training camp that could've helped that development. Instead, Johnson emerged as DE4.

Bottom Line

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10. Never say never when it comes to a deal, but the Bengals didn't make Stewart inactive on Sunday because they plan to move on from the former first round pick.

He's very much in their future plans. Of course, that won't stop teams from calling over the next few weeks. A deal is unlikely and the Bengals want Stewart to remain in stripes, but teams will certainly inquire about his availability ahead of the trade deadline.