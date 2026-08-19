'Survived Because The Organization Is Cheap' - Former NFL Defender Smashes Hot Seat Button For Zac Taylor

CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden ripped the Bengals for keeping Zac Taylor this week and thinks he's fully on the hot seat entering the 2026 season.

The entire AFC North has moved on from their coaching staffs this offseason, except for the Bengals. McFadden thinks the "cheap" Bengals will want to eat the remaining year of his deal to move on if Cincinnati misses the playoffs come January.

Hot Seat?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's just entirely false to claim the Bengals are acting like a cheap franchise in recent years. Alas, those national narratives tend to linger in myth longer than local fans would like.

"Yeah, he survived basically because the organization is cheap, and they do not like to spend extra money," McFadden said. "The reason why Zac Taylor makes this list for me is because when you look at the last three seasons there in Cincinnati, they've missed the playoffs three straight years in a row, and where they finish in the AFC North is a bit alarming. Fourth, third, and third in those years; they missed the playoffs three straight years. That's where they finish in the AFC North. He's only made the playoffs twice in seven seasons.

"Now, granted, in one of those playoff appearances, they made it to a Super Bowl, but that felt like it was 30 years ago, right? It's about what you're doing for me right now, and two teams fired their previous head coaches, and Mike Tomlin stepped down. So for Cincinnati, it's imperative for you, led by Zac Taylor, to get off to a fast start. Something that has been an issue for them this season is being consistent. And oh, by the way, they've revamped the entire defense."

The typical defensive bashing continued from McFadden, but Cincinnati spent right to the salary cap this year in large part thanks to heavy spending on that side of the ball.

Everyone inside the team has oozed confidence about how things are coming together on that side of the ball, and early returns echo that.

There is only last Thursday to go off of against Detroit's backups, but Cincinnati allowed just 14 points, including six through three quarters.

"Defense has been an issue for them. It feels like it's been an issue for 10 years, and Zac hasn't been there for 10 years," McFadden continued. "But it's been an issue for them. They spent a lot of money to improve the defensive area. So now, Zac, you have to get it done. He's the most experienced coach in the AFC North. He is the veteran of the group. He has star power on the offensive end. The quarterback position, the wide receiver position. Brought in Dexter Lawrence, one of the more dominant interior defensive linemen in the National Football League. Now it's time to get it done because I understand the cheapness of the organization kept his seat warm a year ago, but boy, if he flatlined again. Forget about being cheap. They might be willing to pay to get him out of the building."

There is always pressure in the NFL, and Taylor knows that. He's proven he can win big with competent defenses in 2021 and 2022.

Time will tell if he can do it again this fall.

Check out the full comments from McFadden below.

"If he flatlines again, forget about being cheap they might be willing to PAY to get him out of the building."@BMac_SportsTalk has Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on the hot seat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zz5wlQHT3j — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 17, 2026

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