Tee Higgins Poised to Make Biggest Impact for Bengals Against Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase will look to unleash more chaos on the Ravens secondary in Baltimore on Sunday. He won't be alone, as Tee Higgins is set to make his fourth career start on the road against the Ravens.

As strange as it may sound, Higgins has only appeared in three road games to eight total contests against the Ravens in his career up to this point. Of those three games, two came in 2020 and 2021, with the other coming in 2022 where he only played ten snaps.

Through his career to this point, he has a total of 41 catches, 497 yards, and six touchdowns against the Ravens in all the games he has played against them.

Higgins Could Take Command in a Career Year

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the success that Chase has gained against the Ravens over his career, they could have a plan in place to effectively neutralize him. That should equal more looks for Higgins, and could result in the type of stat line for him that we have seen for Chase from this matchup in the past.

Higgins has enjoyed the best start of his career to this point with 27 receptions for 423 yards and a touchdown. He's on pace for a career-high 92 catches and 1,438 yards. After suffering a groin injury in the teams Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, he recovered quickly enough to play against the Dolphins a week later.

When it comes to facing off against Ravens coach Jesse Minter's defense, Higgins has a history of success. In 2024 when Minter was with the Chargers, Higgins had nine catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Both Higgins and Chase should have big performances on Sunday. Though, if Minter and the Ravens defense focus on slowing Chase down, the crowd in Baltimore could witness Higgins carve them up in ways they have not seen up to this point.

Chase said in his Thursday press conference that the key for the offense is winning downfield catches. Higgins excels exceptionally in downfield contested catch situations, so it is possible that the Bengals game plan is to give Higgins enough chances to make big catches when necessary.

Sunday could decide who ultimately wins the AFC North, and regardless of whether it is Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, the Bengals offense will have to play it's best football of the season. Higgins is a large piece of that, and he should finally have the chance to perform at a high level in Baltimore for the first time in four years.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.