Texans GM Takes Hard Stance on Bengals' Offensive Line, Joe Burrow Before Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals have had issues with their offensive line in the past, but the unit has come together pretty well over the last year. After finishing the year strong, the Bengals' offensive line looked good against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was recently asked about the Bengals' offensive line ahead of the Week 2 matchup between Houston and Cincinnati. While the media still isn't sold on the Bengals' offensive line, Caserio seems to believe the group is underrated.

Underrated Offensive Line

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball in the first quarter during the season home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That’s a good example of there’s a bunch of narratives out there that are really false. Their OL has done a good job," Caserio said. "They got Orlando (Brown) & (Amarius) Mims at tackle; Ted Karras has solidified things inside—smart as hell, instinctive, tough; Fairchild looks like he’s come on; inserted (Dalton) Risner late. They have continuity. I think there’s a little bit of a myth about their offensive line; it’s a good, solid group. Joe (Burrow) does a really good job of getting rid of the football and moving within the pocket.

"He presents different challenges than Josh Allen. Joe makes more of his plays from the pocket, but he has the subtle ability to move, and if there’s yards there to get with his legs, he has a sneaky athleticism where he can do it. Their OL, again, it’s a good, solid group; whatever people think, maybe I’m watching different film, overall it’s a pretty solid group.”

The Bengals' offensive line is much better than they're given credit for. Mims has the potential to dominate the tackle position for years to come. He looked spectacular in Week 1 for the Bengals.

Overall, the unit is very productive. They have multiple young pieces to continue building around, as well as a veteran quarterback in Burrow who knows how to navigate the pocket and extend plays.

The Texans are going to prevent a real challenge to the Bengals' front. If their unit is going to be one of the more respectable offensive lines in the league, they're going to need to prove it against Houston's front.

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