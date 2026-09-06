The Cincinnati Bengals have been limited by their defense for the last few seasons. Their defense hasn't just struggled. It's been one of the worst units in the league over each of the last few years.

The front office opted to make a few big moves this offseason. They swung a big trade for Dexter Lawrence while signing guys like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and a few others in free agency. All in all, the personnel on the defense is much improved.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani recently suggested the Bengals could disappoint again this season if their defense doesn't take the step forward that fans and the organization expect them to make.

Bengals Defense is Still a Question Mark

Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) attends training camp, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Cincinnati Bengals defense is expected to be 'better' in 2026 given the additions of players like Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook," Dajani wrote. "But how much better? This unit ranked third-worst in scoring defense (28.9) and dead last in yards per play allowed (6.2) last year. The Bengals have now missed three straight postseasons after back-to-back AFC title game appearances, largely because of the defense (along with Joe Burrow's injuries).

"Can Cincinnati generate any pass rush with Mafe, Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Cashius Howell? Will linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. perform better in Year 2? The secondary looks solid on paper, but this group gave up 7.0 YAC per reception last season -- the most by any team in the last 20 years! The Bengals will have to prove their issues on defense are fixed."

Analysis

At the end of the day, the Bengals have improved on paper, but they haven't proven anything to this point. They need the defense to come together on the field if they want to have any sort of realistic chance at winning the AFC North, the AFC Championship, and eventually the Super Bowl.

If they're going to be disappointing this season, it's going to be because of the defense. When healthy, they have one of the best offenses in the league. The defense is the question mark.

Still, they've improved quite a bit. This unit should be the best defense the Bengals have had since they went to the Super Bowl a few years ago. If they put all the pieces together, they could be back in the Super Bowl as soon as this season.

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