Bengals Primed To Achieve Top Regular-Season NFL Goal Across 2026 Campaign

The Bengals are primed for a huge 2026 season and could capture the AFC's No. 1 seed if they get off to a good start.

They have what is widely considered the easiest schedule in the NFL (easiest on ESPN's Football Power Index) based on the metric one looks at and could inject lighter fluid into the standings with a rare strong start to the season.

No. 1 Seed Time?

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Joe Burrow (L) and Joe Flacco (R) walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FOX Sports writer Henry McKenna picked them for the No. 1 seed as one of his 2026 bold predictions. It's not a crazy possibility; Cincinnati currently holds the eighth-best consensus betting odds to be the No. 1 seed (+820).

"They invested in their defense by trading for three-time Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence and signing DT Jonathan Allen, edge Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook in free agency," McKenna wrote. "And in a way, that was the Bengals investing in Joe Burrow — because he’s gotten killed trying to keep breakneck pace with his putrid defense (after years of getting killed behind his crappy offensive line).

"Now, it feels like the Bengals have finally turned a corner. They kept Burrow's weapons on offense. They’ve built a half-decent offensive line. And simultaneously, they’ve invested in defensive playmakers. It seems like Cincinnati might be excellent this year. It seems like Cincinnati can legitimately contend for a Super Bowl for the first time since … well, since the Bengals made the Super Bowl."

With all the upgrades on the roster, Joe Burrow is surely ready to attack this goal.

Teams that get the No. 1 seed set themselves up by far the best to win a Super Bowl, needing only two wins to reach the big game.

"We have to step up and make something happen this year," Burrow said about the defense being at a championship level now along with the offense. "We're working really hard for it. The urgency is very high in the locker room. You can feel it. It's palpable. As I said, we have to be more consistent on offense. Our standard is so high, but it's so high because of what we've done and what we can do, and so I'm going to continue to push that, and we're going to keep getting better and see where we're at Week 1. But I'm so excited for it."

Check out the full list of bold predictions here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.