The Cincinnati Bengals have been tied to plenty of big names expected to be taken in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, but where the consensus tends to differ is what the Bengals will do with their mid- to late-round selections. That's also where some of the most overlooked prospects start to come into play.

One of those players is Ohio State's Caden Curry. He hasn't been talked about nearly as much as some of the other defensive line prospects in this class, but the production and the film both suggest he probably should be. As a starter for the Buckeyes in 2025, Curry put together a strong season with 66 total tackles and 11 sacks in 14 games, earning all-Big Ten Conference honors.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) runs during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of the reason he's being pushed into that mid-round range comes down to his measurables. He doesn't have the ideal size for a traditional edge rusher, and his arm length (30.1 inches) is shorter than what teams typically look for at the position. Although that will ultimately turn some teams away, that's where the value starts to show up.

The biggest thing that stands out about Curry is his effort and relentlessness. What he lacks in size and athleticism, he makes up for with his high motor and violent hands. He rarely takes a snap off, consistently working through blocks and staying involved even when the play doesn't come to him right away.

What makes him interesting for the Bengals is how well his skill set lines up with what they actually need. He consistently plays with good strength at the point of attack and holds up against the run, two qualities Cincinnati has been missing at times along the defensive front in recent years.

There is also some versatility to his game. He isn't limited to one specific role, which fits with what Al Golden is expected to do defensively. Having linemen who can play on the edge and in the interior gives the defense more options, and Curry has shown he can handle that kind of workload.

Cincinnati isn't in a position where they would need Curry to come in and carry the defensive line, and expecting that would be unrealistic. What they need is depth and flexibility, and that's where he can help.

If Curry ends up falling to the fourth or fifth round as expected, he is exactly the type of player the Bengals should be targeting. It's the kind of move that could end up looking a lot better than where he was drafted.

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