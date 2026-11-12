Three Bengals Players on IR Take First Step Toward Return as Team Opens Practice Windows

The Cincinnati Bengals have opened the practice window for three players who are on Injured Reserve.

Cornerback Jalen Davis, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and rookie guard Brian Parker II will practice today, and the Bengals will have 21 days to reinstate each player to the 53-man roster.

No corresponding move will need to be made for the first of the three to be activated, as the roster currently has just 52 players.

Three Bengals Players Could Return Soon To Add Depth to Roster

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) reacts to cornerback Dax Hill (23) play against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker, the team’s fifth-round pick out of Duke, has been on IR since Aug. 30 with a knee injury. His return to practice coincides with a possible need at left guard after starter Dylan Fairchild suffered a pectoral injury at the end of the 34-17 win against the Falcons in Madrid.

Fairchild practiced in Wednesday’s walk-through but was listed as limited.

Iosivas has been on IR since Sept. 26 with a thumb injury. He had three catches for 19 yards before suffering the injury in Week 2 at Houston.

Davis went on IR on Sept. 30 with a hamstring injury suffered in the first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

The Bengals have been shuffling players in and out of the slot corner position since Davis went down. Josh Newton made his first career start Sunday in Madrid, but Davis likely will return to the starting role once he’s activated.

Newton had an up-and-down performance against the Falcons, but defensive coordinator Al Golden was mostly positive in his assessment.

“(Cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks) did a great job with him just bringing him along to the point where, OK, he's ready to do it. Let's see what it looks like,” Golden said. “And then Fig did the rest.

“Fig has great energy. Smart player. And he's vocal. He's a good communicator,” Golden said. “I thought he played really hard. There's some plays I know that he would like to have back, but overall, he really, really responded well.”

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