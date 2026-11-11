Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Injury Updates on Several Bengals Players

Zac Taylor confirmed on Wednesday that starting left guard Dylan Fairchild is day-to-day after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during the waning moments of the Bengals' victory over the Falcons. Fairchild appeared to suffer the injury just before the two-minute warning in Madrid and attempted to finish the game afterwards, though he tapped out immediately afterwards.

Taylor also shared an update on rookie pass rusher Cashius Howell, refusing to rule Howell out for the season and instead labeling him week-to-week. The Bengals placed him on injured reserve after he sustained a wrist injury that required surgery in Week 8 against the Titans. He is eligible to return from IR after the team's Week 12 game against the Saints on 11/29, though Taylor said Howell will miss time beyond that.

"Right now he's just on IR and we'll just see how the recovery process goes as we get down the road here, but that time tables to be determined," Taylor said. "Still weeks for him, lets clear through the IR window and it'll definitely go beyond that, and we'll gather more information as the season goes."

Several Players Could Return from Injured Reserve This Week

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor also updated the media on the possible return of several key players from injured reserve this week, leaving the door open for names such as Andrei Iosivas to return to the active roster.

"We're close, not today specifically but very shortly, those are some conversations we've had, a couple of those guys we'll see where it's at," Taylor said.

Rumors have surfaced that Iosivas could return soon after having thumb surgery earlier in the season. He is the most likely candidate for a return from injured reserve at the moment, with names such as Jalen Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor, and Brian Parker II also getting close to a possible return.

Davis landed on IR after sustaining a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week 3, whereas the team placed Taylor and Parker on the list before the start of the season on August 30th.

The return of either Davis or Taylor would provide a solid boost to a corner room that is missing any sort of stability at nickel corner, as Dax Hill and Josh Newton have filled that role since Davis' injury.

As for Parker, his return may happen at the perfect time. If Fairchild misses any time, Jacob Bayer would likely slot into the left guard spot with Parker also in the mix.

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