Top X-Factor for Bengals Against Steelers in Key Divisional Matchup

The Bengals travel to Pittsburgh for their first divisional matchup of the season against the Steelers this Sunday, and their pass rush should continue to establish it's dominance.

The defensive line deserves most credit as they combined for a pressure rate of 43.5% last week against the Texans and C.J. Stroud. They also shattered the previous record of 33 pressures in a game with an astounding 41 according to Pro Football Focus.

This pass rush figured out quickly how to take advantage of opposing offensive lines, and that could be the case again this week as they take on a unit filled with questions.

Offensive Line Steelers Biggest Weakness

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams (97) and linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Combining a 42-year old immobile quarterback with a leaky at best offensive line is a recipe for disaster. Luckily for the Bengals pass rush, that is just what the Steelers offense is fielding this Sunday.

After a disaster against the Patriots that saw the Steelers o-line give up four sacks, coach Mike McCarthy made the decision this week to make changes to the unit in Pittsburgh. Instead of Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook on the right side, Brock Hoffman is starting at right guard and first-round rookie Max Iheanachor is set to debut at right tackle.

Even with these changes however, Lawrence everyone else on the Bengals front should still have the edge. Hoffman has versatility but has been a backup since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Cowboys. Iheanachor has the pedigree of a first-round pick this year, but he is a raw prospect and has dealt with injuries that kept him out most of training camp.

Left tackle Troy Fautanu and left guard Mason McCormick both swapped to left side of the line this season and have struggled to start the season. Center Zach Frazier has been the Steelers most consistent linemen, but even he struggled last week against Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden.

Lawrence and the Bengals front should by all accounts dominate in the trenches once more on Sunday. Anything can happen, but the feeling around this Bengals pass rush is the first two weeks of the season were only a preview of what is to come. Expectations are high this week as the Bengals look to gain firm control of the AFC North early.

The Bengals recorded a 43.5% pressure rate today, the highest since Al Golden took over as their defensive coordinator via @NextGenStats.



Five different Bengals defenders had at least four pressures:



Jonathan Allen - 7

Boye Mafe - 7

Cedric Johnson - 6

Cashius Howell - 5

Dexter… — Jacob Barzilla (@JacobBarzilla) September 20, 2026

Zach Frazier is far down the list of things I’m worried about on this Steelers offense, but it’s not great to see him get easily driven backwards into Aaron Rodgers by Cory Durden of all people…#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/9f03mxKZPb — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) September 21, 2026

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