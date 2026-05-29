Where Do Cincinnati Bengals Rank Among Number of Inductees in Their Ring of Honor?

The Cincinnati Bengals announced earlier this week that they are going to start limiting the size of their induction classes to the Ring of Honor beginning in 2027.

It’s a surprising move given that the team has a lot of catching up to do after only creating the Ring of Honor in 2021 and having one of the smallest collection of enshrined players in the league.

Of the 30 other teams who have a Ring of Honor – or Hall of Fame, Wall of Fame, Hall of Honor, Ring of Fame or something akin to that – only four feature fewer members than the Bengals’ 12.

And three of those franchises have been around nearly half as long as the Bengals (Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 and Houston Texans in 2002).

Only the New Orleans Saints, who came into existence in 1967, a year prior to the Bengals, have fewer with eight.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only team without a Ring of Honor or like-named shrine.

The Chicago Bears don’t either, but they have a collection of 14 retired numbers.

Here is a list of all the ceremonial collections, ranked from most to least.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 60

Jerome Bettis, Rocky Bleier, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Larry Brown, Jack Butler, Myron Cope, Bill Cowher, Sam Davis, Dermontti Dawson, Buddy Dial, Bill Dudley, Alan Faneca, James Farrior, Jason Gildon, Joe Greene, Kevin Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Jack Ham, Casey Hampton, Franco Harris, James Harrison, Dick Hoak, Tunch Ilkin, John Henry Johnson, Walt Kiesling, Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake, Jack Lambert, Bobby Layne, Dick LeBeau, Louis Lipps, Greg Lloyd, Ray Mansfield, Ray Mathews, Johnny “Blood” McNally, Heath Miller, Gerry Mullins, Elbie Nickel, Chuck Noll, Bill Nunn, Willie Parker, Troy Polamalu, Joey Porter, Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, Art Rooney Jr., Art Rooney Sr., Dan Rooney Sr., Andy Russell, Donnie Shell, Aaron Smith, John Stallworth, Ernie Stautner, Lynn Swann, Mike Wagner, Hines Ward, Mike Webster, Dwight White, Rod Woodson

Kansas City Chiefs, 54

John Alt, Kimble Anders, Fred Arbanas, Kimble Anders, Gary Barbaro, Bobby Bell, Dick Buchanan, Ed Budde, Chris Burford, Lloyd Burruss, Carlos Carson, Deron Cherry, Curley Culp, Len Dawson, Joe Delaney, Mike Garrett, Tony Gonzalez, Tim Grunhard, Gary Green, Dante Hall, Tamba Hali, Abner Haynes, Sherrill Headrick, Dave Hill, Mack Lee Hill, Priest Holmes, E.J.Holub, Lamar Hunt, Willie Lanier, Albert Lewis, Nick Lowery, Jim Lynch, Bill Mass, Jerry Mays, Curtis McClinton, Christian Okoye, Ed Podolak, Tony Richardson, Johnny Robinson, Kevin Ross, Jack Rudnay, Marty Schottenheimer, Will Shields, Neil Smith, Gary Spani, Jack Steadman, Jan Stenerud, Art Still, Hank Stram, Otis Taylor, Derrick Thomas, Emmitt Thomas, Jim Tyrer, Brian Waters, Jerrel Wilson

Philadelphia Eagles, 54

David Akers, Eric Allen, Maxie Baughan, Chuck Bednarik, Bert Bell, Bill Bergey, Bill Bradley, Tom Bookshier, Timmy Brown, Jerome Brown, Bob Brown, Leo Carlin, Harold Charmichael, Trent Cole, Randall Cunningham, Otho Davis, Brian Dawkins, Hugh Douglas, Jim Gallagher, Bill Hewitt, Ron Jaworski, Malcolm Jenkins, Jim Johnson, Seth Joyner, Sonny Jurgensen, Bucko Kilroy, Ollie Matson, LeSean McCoy, Tommy McDonald, Donovan McNabb, Wilbert Montgomery, Earle “Greasy” Neale, Pete Pihos, Mike Quick, Merrill Reese, Pete Retzlaff, Jim Ringo, Jon Runyan, Clyde Simmons, Jerry Sisemore, Tra Thomas, Jeremiah Trotter, Norm Van Brocklin, Steve Van Buren, Dick Vermeil, Troy Vincent, Bobby Walston, Stan Walters, Brian Westbrook, Reggie White, Al Wistert, Alex Wojciechowicz, 1948 Team, 1949 Team

Washington Commanders, 52

George Allen, Mike Bass, Cliff Battles, Sammy Baugh, Bobby Beathard, Jeff Bostic, Gene Brito, Larry Brown, Dave Butz, Gary Clark, Monte Coleman, Jack Kent Cooke, Wayne Curry, Bill Dudley, Pat Fischer, Joe Gibbs, Darrell Green, Russ Grimm, Chris Hanburger, Ken Harvey, Len Haus, Phil Hochberg, Ken Houston, Sam Huff, Joe Jacoby, Dick James, Sonny Jurgensen, Charlie Justice, Billy Kilmer, Eddie LaBaron, Vince Lombardi, Dexter Manley, Charles Mann, Wayne Millner, Bobby Mitchell, Brian Mitchell, Art Monk, Mark Moseley, Santana Moss, Brig Owens, Richie Petitbon, Vince Promuto, John Riggins, Mark Rypien, Chris Samuels, Jerry Smith, Charley Taylor, Sean Taylor, Joe Thiesmann, Bubba Tyer, Doug Williams

New York Giants, 51

Ernie Accorsi, Ottis Anderson, Jessie Armstead, Carl Banks, Tiki Barber, Ronnie Barnes, Mark Bavaro, Al Blozis, Roosevelt Brown, Harry Carson, Charlie Conerly, Tom Coughlin, Frank Gifford, Pete Gogolak, Rodney Hampton, Mel Hein, Jim Lee Howell, Sam Huff Dave Jennings, John Johnson, Tuffy Leemans, Jack Lummus, Dick Lynch, Jack Mara, Tim Mara, Wellington Mara, Leonard Marshall, George Martin, Joe Morris, Joe Morrison, Steve Owen, Bill Parcells, Jimmy Patton, Andy Robustelli, Kyle Rote, Phil Simms, Chris Snee, Michael Strahan, Ken Strong, Lawrene Taylor, Bob Tisch, Y.A. Tittle, Amani Toomer, Justin Tuck, Emlen Tunnell, Osi Umenyiora, Brad Van Pelt, Alex Webster, George Young

Los Angeles Chargers, 44

Chuck Allen, Lance Alworth, Bobby Beathard, Rolf Benirschke, Darren Bennett, Frank Buncom, Gill Byrd, West Chandler, Don Coryell, Fred Dean, Leslie “Speedy” Duncan, Earl Faison, Dan Fouts, Gary Garrison, Antonio Gates, Sid Gillman, John Hadl, Rodney Harrison, Barron Hilton, Stan Humphries, Gary “Big Hands” Johnson, Charlie Joiner, Emil Karas, Louie Kelcher, Ernie Ladd, Bob Laraba, Keith Lincoln, Paul Lowe, Don Macek, Jacque MacKinnon, Ron Mix, Leslie O’Neal, George Pernicano, Bobby Ross, Junio Seau, Alex and Faye Spanos, Walt Sweeney, LaDanian Tomlinson, Russ Washington, Ed White, Doug Wilkerson, Jamal Williams, Kellen Winslow and Ernie Wright

Denver Broncos, 38

Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Terrell Davis, Jason Elam, John Elway, Simon Fletcher, Steve Foley, Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin, Randy Gradishar, Rich Jackson, Tom Jackson, Charlie Johnson, Floyd Little, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Karl Mecklenburg, Red Miller, Gene Mingo, Craig Morton, Haven Moses, Tom Nalen, Riley Odoms, Gerald Phipps, Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan, Shannon Sharpe, Dennis Smith, Paul Smith, Rod Smith, Lionel Taylor, Demaryius Thomas, Billy Thompson, Frank Tripucka, Jim Turner, Rick Upchurch, Louis Wright, Gary Zimmerman

New England Patriots, 35

Houston Antwine, Bruce Armstrong, Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Troy Brown, Ted Bruschi, Nick Buoniconti, Gino Cappelletti, Raymond Clayborn, Ben Coates, Sam Cunningham, Bob Dee, Julian Edelman, Kevin Faulk, Leon Gray, Steve Grogan, John Hannah, Rodney Harrison, Mike Haynes, Jim Lee Hunt, Ty Law, Matt Light, Willie McGinest, Stanley Morgan, Jon Morris, Jim Nance, Steve Nelson, Vito “Babe” Parilli, Bill Parcells, Gil Santos, Dante Scarnecchia, Richard Seymour, Tracy Sormanti, Billy Sullivan, Andre Tippett, Mike Vrabel, Vince Wilfork

San Francisco 49ers, 33

John Brodie, Dwight Clark, Roger Craig, Fred Dean, Edward DeBartolo, Frank Gore, Charles Haley, John Henry Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Brent Jones, Charlie Krueger, Ronnie Lott, Hugh McElhenny, John McVay, Joe Montana, Tony Morabito, Jr.. Vic Morabito, Leo Nomellini, R.C. Owens, Terrell Owens, Joe Perry, Tom Rathman, Jerry Rice, George Seifert, Gordon Soltau, Bob St. Clair, John Taylor, Y.A. Tittle, Bill Walsh, Dave Wilcox, Patrick Willis, Steve Young, Bryant Young

Miami Dolphins, 32

Dick Anderson, Bob Baumhower, Doug Betters, Tim Bowens, Nick Buoniconti, Mark Clayton, Larry Csonka, Mark Duper, Manny Fernandez, Bob Griese, Jimmy Johnson, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Langer, Larry Little, Sam Madison, Jim Mandich, Dan Marino, O.J. McDuffie, Nat Moore, Mercury Morris, Ed Newman, Joe Robbie, Jake Scott, Junior Seau, Don Shula, Bill Stanfill, Dwight Stephenson, Patrick Surtain, Jason Taylor, Zach Tomas, Paul Warfield, 1972 Undefeated Team

Green Bay Packers, 31

Herb Adderley, LeRoy Butler, Tony Canadeo, Willie Davis, Brett Favre, Forrest Gregg, Dave Hanner, Clarke Hinkle, Paul Hornung, Arnie Herber, Clarke Hinkle, Paul Hornung, Cal Hubbard, Don Hutson, Jerry Kramer, Curly Lambeau, James Lofton, Vince Lombardi, Johnny “Blood” McNally, Bob “Iron Mike” Michalske, Ray Nitsche, Jim Ringo, Sterling Sharpe, Bart Starr, Jim Taylor, Reggie White, Ron Wolf, Willie Wood, Charles Woodson,

Buffalo Bills, 30

Edward Abramoski, Joe DeLamielleure, Elbert Dubenion, Booker Edgerson, Joe Ferguson, Cookie Gilchrist, Phil Hansen, Kent Hull, Robert James, Bob Kalsu, Jim Kelly, Jack Kemp, Marv Levy, Patrick McGroder, Van Miller, Bill Polian, Andre Reed, Jim Ritcher, Lou Saban, George Saimes, Tom Sestak, Billy Shaw, O.J. Simpson, Fred Smerlas, Bruce Smith, Mike Stratton, Darryl Talley, Steve Tasker, 12th Man, Thurman Thomas, Ralph Wilson Jr.

Minnesota Vikings, 29

Jared Allen, Matt Blair, Bill Brown, Joey Browner, Bobby Bryant, Jerry Burns, Cris Carter, Chris Doleman, Carl Eller, Jim Finks, Chuck Foreman, Bud Grant, Dennis Green, Steve Jordan, Paul Krause, Jim Marshall, Randall McDaniel, Randy Moss, Alan Page, Adrian Peterson, Ahmad Rashad, John Randle, Korey Stringer, Scott Studwell, Fran Tarkenton, Mick Tinglehoff, Kevin Williams, Ron Yary, Fred Zamberletti

Dallas Cowboys, 24

Troy Aikman, Larry Allen, Gil Brandt, Tony Dorsett, Charles Haley, Cliff Harris, Chuck Howley, Bob Hayes, Michael Irvin, Lee Roy Jordan, Jimmy Johnson, Tom Landry, Bob Lilly, Don Meredith, Drew Pearson, Don Perkins, Mel Renfro, Tex Schramm, Emmitt Smith, Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Randy White, Rayfield Wright, Darren Woodson

Detroit Lions, 22

Lem Barney, Lomas Brown, Roger Brown, Jack Christiansen, Lou Creekmur, Dutch Clark, Jason Hanson, Calvin Johnson, Alex Karras, Bobby Layne, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Yale Lary, Dick LeBeau, Herman Moore, Robert Porcher, Barry Sanders, Charlie Sanders, Joe Schmidt, Chris Spielman, Dick Stanfel, Doak Walker, Alex Wojciechowicz

New York Jets, 21

Emerson Boozer, Wayne Chrebet, Weeb Ewbank, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Mark Gastineau, Larry Grantham, Leon Hess, Winston Hill, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons, Nick Mangold, Curtis Martin, Kevin Mawae, Don Maynard, Freeman McNeil, Joe Namath, Gerry Philbin, Darrelle Revis, Matt Snell, Al Toon, Wesley Walker

Indianapolis Colts, 20

Bill Brooks, Dallas Clark, Colts Nation, Eric Dickerson, Tony Dungy, Marshall Faulk, Dwight Freeney, Tarik Glenn, Jim Harbaugh, Marvin Harrison, Chris Hinton, Jim Irsay, Robert Isary, Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning, Ted Marchibroda, Robert Mathis, Bill Polian, Jeff Saturday, Reggie Wayne

Tennessee Titans, 19

Bud Adams, Elvin Bethea, George Blanda, Robert Brazile, Earl Campbell, Jeff Fisher, Eddie George, Mike Holovak, Ken Houston,Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Keith, Bruce Matthews, Steve McNair, Warren Moon, Mike Munchak, Jim Norton, Bum Phillips, Floyd Reese, Frank Wycheck,

Los Angeles Rams, 19

George Allen, Isaac Bruce, Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Tom Fears, Sid Gillman, Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch, Deacon Jones, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Tom Mack, Orlando Pace, Dan Reeves, Merlin Olsen, Les Richter, Jackie Slater, Norm Van Brocklin, Kurt Warner, Bob Waterfield, Jack Youngblood

Cleveland Browns, 19

Jim Brown, Paul Brown, Joe DeLamielleure, Len Ford, Frank Gatski, Otto Graham, Lou Groza, Gene Hickerson, Leroy Kelly, Dante Lavelli, Clay Matthews, Mike McCormack, Bobby Mitchell, Marion Motley, Ozzie Newsome, Mac Speedie, Joe Thomas, Paul Warfield, Bill Willis

Arizona Cardinals, 19

Charles Bidwell Sr., Bill Bidwell, Jimmy Conzelman, Dan Dierdorf, John “Paddy” Driscoll, Marshall Goldberg, Roy Green, Jim Hart, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Ollie Matson, Ernie Nevers, Carson Palmer, Pat Tillman, Charley Trippi, Kurt Warner, Roger Wehrli, Aeneas Williams, Adrian Wilson, Larry Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 18

Mike Alstott, Bruce Arians, Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks, Tony Dungy, Jimmie Giles, Malcolm Glazer, Paul Gruber, Jon Gruden, Monte Kiffin, John Lynch, John McKay, Simeon Rice, Warren Sapp, Lee Roy Selmon, Doug Williams, 2002 Team, 2020 Team

Seattle Seahawks, 15

Shaun Alexander, Paul Allen, Dave Brown, Kenny Easley, Jacob Green, Pete Gross, Matt Hasselbeck, Mike Holmgren, Walter Jones, Cortez Kennedy, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Steve Largent, Curt Warner, Jim Zorn

Baltimore Ravens, 14*

Brian Billick, Peter Boulware, Earnest Byner (r), Todd Heap, Jamal Lewis, Ray Lewis, Michael McCrary, Art Modell, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed, Matt Stover, Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda

*! The full Ring of Honor roster features 22 men, eight of whom played for the Baltimore Colts (Raymond Berry, Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Gino Marchetti, Art Donovan, John Mackey, Jim Parker, Ted Hendricks)

Atlanta Falcons, 14

William Andrews, Steve Bartkowski, Arthur Blank, Warrick Dunn, Claude Humphrey, Mike Kenn, Todd McClure, Tommy Nobis, Gerald Riggs, Matt Ryan, Deion Sanders, Jessie Tuggle, Jeff Van Note, Roddy White

Chicago Bears, 14

Dick Butkus (51), Mike Ditka (89), Bill George (61), Bill Hewitt (56), George McAfee (5), Willie Galimore (28), Red Grange (77), George Halas (7), Sid Luckman (42), Bronko Nagurski (3), Walter Payton (34), Brian Piccolo (41), Gale Sayers (40), Clyde “Bulldog” Turner (66)

Cincinnati Bengals, 12

Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie, Dave Lapham, Anthony Muñoz, Lemar Parrish, Ken Riley

Carolina Panthers, 9

Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Mike McCormack, Mushin Muhammad, Sam Mills, Julius Peppers, PSL Owners, Steve Smith Sr., Wesley Walls

New Orleans Saints, 8

Morten Andersen, Tom Benson, Jahri Evans, Rickey Jackson, Archie Manning, Sam Mills, Willie Roaf, Will Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars, 6

Tonny Boselli, Mark Brunell, Tom Coughlin, Jimmy Smith, Fred Talor, Wayne and Delores Weaver

Houston Texans, 4

Andre Johnson, Bob McNair, Janice McNair, J.J. Watt

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