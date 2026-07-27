Zac Taylor Shares Key Update About Dax Hill Ahead of Training Camp

Dax Hill will officially remain as an outside cornerback for the Bengals. During the annual media day luncheon, Taylor confirmed in a definitive statement that Hill will remain at the boundary cornerback spot.

"Outside is absolutely where we want him to play. Outside is absolutely where he will play," Taylor said.

Hill moved to a full-time role as a boundary corner in 2024; however, an injury ended what would have been a promising sign from the former first-rounder. Hill came back with a vengence from his knee injury suffered that season, and by the mid-point of last season, cemented his place on the boundary.

Hill will now enter a contract year in Cincinnati and look to secure a huge payday at the position.

The Competition at Slot Corner just Became Fierce

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) reacts following a play against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The competition at slot corner for the Bengals is now one that no fan wants to miss.

The team signed Ja'Sir Taylor this offseason to compete with Jalen Davis at the position after Davis performed well at the spot for part of last season.

Davis will need to prove that last season was a sign that he is capable of high level play with a full season's workload.

Through seven weeks, Davis managed a 65.5 grade on Pro Football Focus from the slot corner position. His leadership was on full display on the field, given his age and time in the NFL. That will also play a vital role in how much he competes during Training Camp, both positively and negatively.

At the age of 30, Davis will need to show that last season was not all that his ceiling in the NFL is. Taylor does not have that concern at the age of 27, and even with his inconsistency, could prove to have more potential at this point of his career.

Taylor did little with the New York Jets last season but flashed multiple times with the Chargers as a special-teams player and on defense. His experience on special teams will intrigue special-teams coordinator Darrin Simmons as well, something that will aid him throughout camp.

Bralyn Lux remains a wildcard within the slot corner competition as well, and at the age of 25 has the gift of youth on his side. Lux flashed solid play in the slot back in spring, where he firmly cemented himself as a player in the competition as well.

All three players will now look to entrench themselves as a full time starter on an improved defense.

Zac on Dax: Outside is absolutely where we want him to play. Outside is absolutely where he will play. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) July 27, 2026

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