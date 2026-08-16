Zac Taylor Takes Stance on Orlando Brown Jr. After Bengals Preseason Win

The entire Cincinnati Bengals franchise rides on the shoulders of quarterback Joe Burrow.

While it's good to have veteran backup Joe Flacco to keep the team afloat in case Burrow misses a few games, the team is only going to have a chance to win a Super Bowl if Burrow is healthy.

As a result, the biggest concern for Cincinnati is keeping Burrow healthy and upright. And it didn't take long in the team's first preseason game for Burrow to suffer his first sack of the season during a rough showing for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Brown was beat on a play that resulted in a big hit on Burrow as he threw the ball.

Brown didn't have a good game in his first preseason showing, but it's hard to draw conclusions from preseason games. Players are rusty. Offenses aren't willing to open the playbook or scheme up anything too complex. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared some support of Brown.

Zac Taylor Backs Orlando Brown Jr. After Preseason Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) warms up during pregame before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think he's motivated to give us the best version of himself. He's been a strong leader on this team. And I think anytime something doesn't go perfectly, he wears it and takes ownership for it," Taylor said when discussing Brown following the Bengals' first preseason game. "I think anytime Joe gets hit, all those guys are trying to figure out what they can do better. And we all are. None of us want to be in that position. And there's things that we can always do to help those guys work."

The Bengals desperately need Brown to be a staple of their offensive line.

If he falls apart, the entire offensive line might struggle. The left tackle is typically the highest paid offensive lineman for a good reason. It can't be a weak spot for the Bengals.

Cincinnati signed Brown to a new two-year contract this offseason. The front office put their faith in him. Brown needs to show the fans and the front office that it was the right move.

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