Zac Taylor Updates Injury Timelines For Erick All, Kyle Dugger Entering Titans Week

The Bengals had two injuries pop up during Sunday's thrilling comeback win against the Ravens. Erick All (knee) and Kyle Dugger (quad) got knocked out of the game, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor updated their outlook for Week 8 on Monday.

All's already had that right knee operated on multiple times this decade, causing him to miss the entire 2025 season.

Still, there's no confirmation on the severity yet as Cincinnati signed Cam Grandy to the roster in the mean time. Dugger is out at least for this week with his issue.

"He'll definitely be out this week, and we'll get more information on his quad," Taylor said before touching on when they'll know more surrounding All. "I'm not sure. It could be in the next day. I'm not positive on that."

All did sound optimistic about the outlook after the game. The fact he talked to any media at all is a good sign.

Both players are important for Cincinnati's depth on either side of the ball.

All played a season-high 33 snaps last week and was pacing towards close to that on Sunday, while Dugger posted a season-high 54 in Week 3 before getting injured and returning to play 11 snaps on Sunday.

Cincinnati got great impact from the rest of the roster to still win without them.

"Yes, I think we know who we are. At the end of the day, from a personnel standpoint, I think no matter who we're going against, we know who we are," Orlando Brown Jr. said after the win. "We know what we're capable of, which is fortunate, from the way that this team is built from a talent standpoint, the type of characters that we have in here and [with] the type of men in here. So, at no point in time would I tell you that we weren't going to stay the course. We had to come together at the end of that first half, make a commitment to one another to be more physical and violent and be able to go out there and finish."

Cincinnati should be getting names like Andrei Iosivas and Jalen Davis onto the practice field and off of injured reserve soon. They are continuing to knock on wood with great health as we head toward the midway point of the 2026 season.

Taylor and the rest of the roster have Tuesday off before returning for a normal three-practice week on Wednesday. They battle the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Spoke with Erick All Jr. at his locker postgame. Had street clothes on but no brace. Was standing and smiling. Said he’ll know more Monday but he’s hoping and praying for encouraging news. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 25, 2026

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