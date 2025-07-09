'Quarterback' Ep 4 Review: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Calls Week 10 Throw the Best He's Ever Made
CINCINNATI – Episode 4 of the new season of Neflix’s “Quarterback” dives into something the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow excelled at during the 2024 season.
Title “Now or Never,” the episode has Burrow leading off with an explanation for the title and a definition.
“They’re called ‘now or never’ throws,” Burrow says. “It’s when the window is closing down (and) you’ve got to decide either ‘I’m gonna let it rip and risk an interception here,’ or hold on to it potentially take a sack.”
After the opening montage of those types of throws, the show begins with Burrow and the Bengals for the fourth consecutive episode.
The game against the Raiders is featured, with clips of Burrow standing in and waiting out the play before delivering the ball and taking shots.
That’s followed by Burrow working with strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese the day after the game as they go over the list of everything that hurts.
“I was surprised how you’re feeling,” Boese tells him. “I thought you were gonna come in pretty banged up.
“Winning helps that,” he adds, which makes Burrow smile.
After a few more talking points on where the team stands in the season, the show switches to Baltimore for the Thursday night game.
There a number of highlights interspersed with interviews before they get to the Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase that gets the Bengals within a point with 38 seconds to go.
“That might be the best throw I’ve ever made,” he says of the now-or-never delivery in which he just gets the ball over the safety and cornerback and into the hands of Chase in the back corner of the end zone.
It’s followed by the failed two-point conversion as the Bengals went for the win rather than the tie, resulting in a 35-34 loss.
“I just f—king sailed it,” Burrow says of his incomplete pass.
The scene shifts to the closed locker room doors and the sound of head coach Zac Taylor addressing the team.
“Just know this: we’re going down fighting. I’m going for two 100 out of 100 times. Don’t doubt that for a second. We’re going in here to win the game. We’re not leaving it to chance. I believe in you guys. We don’t need another person to walk into this building to help us win. We’ve got it all right here.”
The segment runs for 10 minutes, and that’s it for Burrow in the episode, which alternates between Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins and Detroit’s Jared Goff the rest of the way.
Cousins gets 16 minutes and Goff 10, matching Burrow’s 10.