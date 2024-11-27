Referee Report: Man on the Call Sunday for Bengals vs. Steelers Has Been Top 5 in Flags Thrown in 4 of Last 5 Years
CINCINNATI – The referee for the Cincinnati Bengals ’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has a recognizable name and some previous experience with the AFC North rivalry.
Shawn Hochuli, the son of legendary former referee Ed Hochuli, has been a head referee since 2018, and this will be the sixth Cincinnati game he has worked during that time.
The Bengals are 2-3 with Shawn Hochuli as the referee, including the 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers in the 2022 season opener.
Hochuli and his crew are averaging 13.6 penalties per game, which ranks fifth most in the league. The group is averaging 6.8 calls against the home team and 6.8 against the visitors.
Ranking near the top of the league is nothing new for Hochuli and his crew. They have been in the top four in three of the past four years – 11th in 2023, fourth in 2022, second in 2021 and third in 2020.
The group has topped its 13.6 average in two of the last three games, throwing 15 accepted flags last week in the Lions-Colts game and 16 in Week 9 Thursday night Texans-Jets game.
Hochuli has earned playoff assignments every year he has been a referee but has never worked a conference championship game or Super Bowl.
Here is a closer look at the Bengals games Hochuli has worked through the years.
Week 6, 2021: Bengals 34, Lions 11
Bengals 4-31; Lions 9-77
Week 13, 2021: Chargers 41, Bengals 22
Bengals 7-63; Chargers 7-51
Week 1, 2022: Steelers 23, Bengals 20 OT
Bengals 4-27; Steelers 8-59
Week 2, 2023: Ravens 27, Bengals 24
Bengals 5-30; Steelers 6-56
Week 15, 2023: Bengals 34, Colts 14
Bengals 5-30, Colts 9-66
