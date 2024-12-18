Referee Report: Sunday's Referee and His Crew Have Called At Least 16 Penalties in 3 Straight Games
CINCINNATI – The referee for Sunday’s Battle of Ohio at Paycor Stadium is one that has already worked one Cincinnati Bengals game this year but hasn’t called a Cleveland Browns game since 2022.
Brad Rogers is in his eighth season as an NFL official and sixth as a head referee.
His first game as a referee also was Zac Taylor’s first as Cincinnati head coach, the 2019 season opener in Seattle, a 21-20 Bengals loss.
Rogers has worked only three other Bengals games since then, including a 41-24 victory against thew Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
He also worked a 37-31 win at Houston in 2020 and last year’s 16-10 loss in Pittsburgh for another Cincinnati debut – Jake Browning’s first game as a starting quarterback.
Rogers and his crew were averaging 13.3 accepted penalties per game when they came to Paycor Stadium for the Raiders game.
Since then, the group has had three consecutive games with at least 16 accepted penalties and is up to 14.2 per contest, which is the fourth most in the league.
Rogers and his crew are averaging 7.6 calls against the home team and 6.6 against the visitors.
Here is a closer look at the other Cincinnati games Rogers has called:
Week 9, 2024: Bengals 41, Raiders 24
The Bengals had seven penalties for 60 yards; the Raiders had six for 51
Week 12, 2023: Steelers 16, Bengals 10
Bengals 5-36; Steelers 5-55
Week 16, 2020: Bengals 37, Texans 31
Bengals 5-35; Texans 6-46
Week 1, 2019: Seahawks 21, Bengals 20
The Bengals 7-57; Seahawks 8-55
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI