Report: Cincinnati Bengals Will Not Be Miami Dolphins’ Opponent for Game in Madrid, Spain
CINCINNATI – While they has been speculation the Cincinnati Bengals would be the Miami Dolphins opponent in Spain ever since the Madrid mayor mentioned it in March, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Per a report from Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the Washington Commanders will be the Dolphins’ opponent in Madrid on Nov. 16.
Roughly translated, Dario AS’s post on X reads:
“The team from the US capital, as AS has learned, will face the Miami Dolphins on November 16 in the first official NFL game in Spain.”
The post is accompanied by a picture of two Washington Commanders players.
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have the longest drought without playing overseas, as the franchise has never done it.
But the Steelers already have been announced as the host team for the first ever NFL game in Dublin, Ireland.
That leaves the Commanders owning the longest international drought. They haven’t played overseas since 2016, when they tied the Bengals in London in what was their only international appearance.
The Bengals’ most recent international appearance was in 2019 when they were the road team against the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL will officially announce the full slate of international games Tuesday.
In addition to the Steelers, the Browns (London), Jets (London), Jaguars (London), Colts (Berlin) and Chargers (Sao Paulo, Brazil) are waiting to find out their opponents.
