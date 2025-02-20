Stat of the Jay: As Bengals Add Al Golden, an Encouraging Look at the Instant Impacts Last Year’s 11 New DCs Made
CINCINNATI – Nothing that happened around the NFL in 2024 or 2023 will have any bearing on how quickly Al Goden can be successful in replacing Lou Anarumo as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator.
And certainly nothing that has happened within the Bengals organization the last four-plus decades will have any impact.
But you always can use history to lend a little perspective.
With that in mind, I wanted to look at how defenses with a new coordinator fared in each of the last two seasons, as well as where the Bengals have ranked in each season in which there was a new defensive coordinator dating back to 1980.
Let’s start with a look at the more recent history.
In 2024, there were 11 defensive coordinators in their first season with the team. All of them except for Vic Fangio were NFL coordinators for the first time.
Seven of the 11 led their teams to the playoffs, including Fangio for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
But five of those seven took over defenses that had made the playoffs in 2023. The Chargers’ Jesse Minter and Commanders’ Joe Whitt Jr. helped guide their teams into the postseason to end droughts of one and three years, respectively.
What really stands out about the group is the massive leaps so many of the teams made in key metrics with a first-year coordinator.
Here is where each team with a new defensive coordinator ranked in DVOA, points per drive allowed, yards allowed and points allowed (with 2023 ranks in parenthesis).
Eagles, Vic Fangio
DVOA: 1 (29)
PPD: 2 (30)
YPG: 1 (26)
PPG: 2 (30)
Commanders, Joe Whitt Jr.
DVOA: 23 (31)
PPD: 20 (32)
YPG: 13 (32)
PPG: 18 (32)
Chargers, Jesse Minter
DVOA: 9 (26)
PPD: 3 (23)
YPG: 11 (28)
PPG: 1 (24)
Dolphins, Anthony Weaver
DVOA: 19 (19)
PPD: 9 (17)
YPG: 4 (10)
PPG: 10 (22)
Packers, Jeff Hafley
DVOA: 7 (27)
PPD: 6 (22)
YPG: 5 (17)
PPG: 6 (10)
Bills, Bobby Babich
DVOA: 11 (12)
PPD: 15 (7)
YPG: 17 (9)
PPG: 11 (4)
Seahawks, Aden Durde
DVOA: 10 (28)
PPD: 5 (29)
YPG: 14 (30)
PPG: 11 (25)
Ravens, Zach Orr
DVOA: 6 (1)
PPD: 12 (1)
YPG: 10 (6)
PPG: 9 (1)
Titans, Dennard Wilson
DVOA: 17 (18)
PPD: 24 (21)
YPG: 2 (18)
PPG: 30 (16)
Giants, Shane Bowen
DVOA: 28 (21)
PPD: 17 (20)
YPG: 24 (27)
PPG: 21(26)
Rams, Chris Shula
DVOA: 26 (22)
PPD: 25 (19)
YPG: 26 (20)
PPG: 17 (19)
The picture is not quite as rosy when looking at the history of first-year coordinators in Cincinnati.
But only three of those coordinator changes have happened in the last decade.
Here is a look at each first-year defensive coordinator for the Bengals in the last 40 seasons, again with first-year rankings followed by previous-year rankings in parenthesis.
Lou Anarumo, 2019
DVOA: 29 (28)
PPD: 23 (30)
YPG: 29 (32)
PPG: 25 (30)
Teryl Austin, 2018
DVOA: 28 (19)
PPD: 30 (19)
YPG: 32 (18)
PPG: 30 (16)
Paul Guenther, 2014
DVOA: 14 (4)
PPD: 13 (19)
YPG: 22 (18)
PPG: 12 (16)
Mike Zimmer. 2008
DVOA: 16 (31)
PPD: 16 (24)
YPG: 12 (27)
PPG: 19 (24)
Chuck Breshnahan, 2005
DVOA: 20 (11)
PPD: 25 (15)
YPG: 28 (19)
PPG: 22 (21)
Leslie Frazier 2003
DVOA: 29 (30)
PPD: 30 (31)
YPG: 28 (17)
PPG: 28 (32)
Mark Duffner 2001
DVOA: 14 (27)
PPD: 15 (22)
YPG: 9 (22)
PPG: 14 (21)
Dick LeBeau, 1997
*30 teams
DVOA: 30 (18)
YPG: 28 (25)
PPG: 27 (23)
Larry Peccatiello,1994
*28 teams
DVOA: 25 (28)
YPG: 15 (16)
PPG: 26 (20)
Ron Lynn 1992
*28 teams
DVOA: 24 (28)
YPG: 26 (28)
PPG: 14 (28)
Dick LeBeau, 1984
*28 teams
DVOA: 18 (14)
YPG: 13 (1)
PPG: 16 (6)
