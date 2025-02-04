'Players Know' - Al Golden Confident in College Evaluation Ability Coming Right From That Level
CINCINNATI — New Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden sat down with our James Rapien on Inside The Jungle recently. He dropped a strong declaration about the evaluation advantage of coming straight from the college game to a role where he has a direct impact on who gets drafted to play in Cincinnati.
Golden's old Notre Dame players made a few opponents stick with him across his tenure.
"You watch certain players on tape, or certain players have specific accolades, or this guy's getting the ball a lot. He's a heck of a player. But when your players come over off the sideline, after a drive or two, like 'My God, this guy's different,'" Golden said in the interview. "They said that about one of the Louisville wide receivers early this year and so that stays with you.
"The players know. The players know when somebody's on a completely different, plateau or level, and how they have to adjust their game accordingly. So that helps your feedback. And then just being able to play 30 games in the last two years, and so that's a lot of exposure to a lot of really, really good players. And ultimately, hopefully, I can share that with the organization."
Golden's influence and ability to evaluate are imperative. Cincinnati hamstrings itself financially with how it operates and this franchise's only path to winning a Super Bowl with Joe Burrow is to nail draft picks and have elite coaching boost those picks up.
Their new defensive coordinator will have a huge role in both. Elite execution on that end is Cincinnati's best chance at Super-Bowl glory.
