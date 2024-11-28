Stat of the Jay: Bengals Favored Against Pittsburgh Team That Has Been Elite as an Underdog
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is dangerous territory to be when facing a Mike Tomlin-coached team.
The line has since risen to 3, but that doesn’t alter the mine field the Bengals could be facing Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.
Two years ago today on Nov. 28, 2022, the Steelers began an incredible run when it comes to being underdogs of 2.5 points or more.
They beat the Colts 24-17 in Indianapolis that day and are 5-0 in their last five games and 12-1 in the last 13 when underdogs of 2.5 points or more.
One of those wins came against the Bengals – a 34-11 triumph at Acrisure Stadium in Week 16 last year when Cincinnati was favored by 2.5.
Three of the wins on the current five-game streak came this season, including two in which the Steelers didn’t score a touchdown.
They were 3-point underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 and won 18-16 on six Chris Boswell field goals.
In the season opener, they were 3.5-point underdogs at the Atlanta Falcons and won 18-10, again on six Boswell field goals.
And in Week 10, they were 2.5-point underdogs at the Washington Commanders and won 28-27.
The biggest spread during the 13-game run has been 4.5, which happened twice.
The first was in Week 5 last year against the Ravens, when the Steelers pulled off a 17-10 upset.
The other one was in Week 17 after beating the Bengals. Pittsburgh went to Seattle and upset the Seahawks 30-23.
The Bengals are just 5-4 in their last nine when favored by at least 2.5 points, and they are 14-8 at home since 2021.
