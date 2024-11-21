Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Lack of Pass Rush Behind Trey Hendrickson Approaching NFL Record
CINCINNATI – Trey Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks and is on pace for 18 sacks, which would be his career high.
The rest of the Cincinnati Bengals are on pace for an all-time low.
The gap between Hendrickson’s 11.5 sacks as the team leader and the runner up – currently Sam Hubbard with just two – already is one of the largest in franchise history.
But the NFL record is not out of the question.
First, let’s look at the 2024 season.
No other team leader is anywhere close to Hendrickson’s 9.5 spread.
Only two other teams have a gap of more than 2.5 sacks between their leader and runner up:
Raiders 4.5 (Maxx Crosby 6.5, two tied with 2)
Lions 4 (Aidan Hutchinson 7.5, Alim McNeill 3.5)
When looking at Bengals history, Hendrickson’s current lead is the second most since 1982, when sacks became an official stat.
The Bengals view Coy Bacon’s 22 sacks in 1976 as official as they did an extensive stat and film review to come up with the number.
If we include that, Hendrickson’s current lead is third and he owns three of the top four due to the combination of how good he’s been and the Bengals’ inability to find complementary pass rushers.
The NFL record for the biggest gap between a team’s sack leader and its runner up is 17, which was set by the New York Jets in 1984. Mark Gastineau had 22 and Lance Mehl 5.
If Hubbard doesn’t record another sack and remains second on the team, he will tie an NFL record – which he already shares – for the fewest sacks by a team runner-up.
In 2020, Carl Lawson led the Bengals with 5.5, while Hubbard had 2.
There are six other instances, including another by a Cincinnati player, where a team runner-up only had two sacks:
Greg Bracelin, Colts, 1982
Rulon Jones, Broncos, 1982
Chinedum Ndukwe, Bengals, 2007
Jason Babin, Chiefs, 2008
Derrick Harvey, Jaguars, 2009
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Falcons, 2021
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI