Bengals Announce Contract Extension For Punter Ryan Rehkow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are inking punter Ryan Rehkow to a contract extension. He just played on a one-year $795K deal and is staying with the team on a two-year extension through the 2026 season.
He earned a spot on the Pro Football Writer's Association's All-Rookie team this past season.
The booming rookie cemented his hold on the Bengals punter job with a 49.1-yard average punt total (11th in the NFL). It makes him the top punter in Bengals history by average while ranking 12th in punting EPA. After a few seasons of instability, punter is no longer an issue in Cincinnati.
