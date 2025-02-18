All Bengals

Bengals Announce Contract Extension For Punter Ryan Rehkow

The first of what could be a few extensions this offseason.

Russ Heltman

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow (8) during warmups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow (8) during warmups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are inking punter Ryan Rehkow to a contract extension. He just played on a one-year $795K deal and is staying with the team on a two-year extension through the 2026 season.

He earned a spot on the Pro Football Writer's Association's All-Rookie team this past season.

The booming rookie cemented his hold on the Bengals punter job with a 49.1-yard average punt total (11th in the NFL). It makes him the top punter in Bengals history by average while ranking 12th in punting EPA. After a few seasons of instability, punter is no longer an issue in Cincinnati.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

