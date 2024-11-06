Stat of the Jay: Bengals' Opening-Drive Scripts, Fast Starts Approaching Elite Level
CINCINNATI – When the Cincinnati Bengals went to Baltimore in Week 11 last year, they did so riding an impressive run that had seen them score a touchdown on their opening possession in five straight games.
The streak, and essentially their playoff hopes, snapped at M&T Bank Stadium when the offensive finished its opening drive with a field goal, and a few minutes later quarterback Joe Burrow’s wrist popped.
But Burrow said Tuesday his wrist feels as good as it has post-surgery, and as fate would have it, the Bengals are riding another streak of scoring touchdowns on their opening possession.
They’ve done it in three of their last four games, and they still got early points in the one in which they didn't because Charlie Jones returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a TD in Week 7 at Cleveland.
Last year’s five-game streak is the longest by the Bengals since the league began tracking drive data in 2000.
It’s also tied for the third longest streak in the league since 2000. The Falcons had six in a row in 2016, and the Bills had six in a row bridging the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022.
The Bengals are halfway to the franchise record for total opening-drive touchdowns in a season, which is eight, set in 2007.
The only other team with more opening-drive touchdowns than the Bengals this year year is the Arizona Cardinals, who did it in each of the first five games of the season but not since.
Taking away the opening-drive qualifier, the Bengals have scored a touchdown at some point in the first quarter in four consecutive games and six of the last seven, with the outlier being the Week 5 loss to the Ravens.
The four consecutive games with a first-quarter TD is the longest active streak in the league.
Only three teams have more first-quarter touchdowns than the Bengals’ six this year – Minnesota Vikings (nine), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (seven) and Arizona Cardinals (seven).
Baltimore is tied with Cincinnati in fourth place with six first-quarter touchdowns.
