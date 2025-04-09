Stat of the Jay: Does Geographic Bias Play a Role When NFL Teams Make Their Draft Picks?
CINCINNATI – On Tuesday we looked at which schools the Cincinnati Bengals have targeted the most in the draft.
It probably didn’t come as a big surprise that Ohio State led the way by having 20 players drafted by the Bengals.
But is the franchise an outlier when it comes to leaning into nearby talent pools, or does geographic bias exist leaguewide?
It’s actually pretty prevalent.
Not every team leans into the biggest school that is the shortest distance from them, but many do.
Maybe more than you would expect.
Let’s take a look each franchise’s favorite college feeder programs.
First, the 20 Buckeyes the Bengals have drafted are tied for the second most in the league, trailing the Los Angeles Rams, who have selected 22 players from UCLA.
The Rams also have the biggest gap between the most frequent target and the second most, with Nebraska and Ohio State coming in a distance second with 14 selections each.
The New York Jets are the only other team with at least 20 picks from a school (Penn State).
Here’s the full rundown, along with the two most recent players each franchise has selected from their favorite school(s) since the 1970 merger – or in some cases the three most recent if the team took two players from the school in the same year.
Atlanta Falcons – LSU (13)
Most recent picks: WR Russell Gage, sixth round, 2018; LB Duke Riley, third, 2017
Arizona Cardinals – Oklahoma (17)
Most recent picks: G Marqus Hayes, seventh, 2022; QB Kyler Murray, first, 2019
Baltimore Ravens – Alabama (12)
Most recent picks: CB Jayln Armour-Davis, fourth, 2022; C Bradley Bozeman, sixth, 2018; CB Anthony Averett, fourth round, 2018
Buffalo Bills – North Carolina (14)
Most recent picks: WR Austin Proehl, seventh, 2018; RB Johnny White, fifth, 2011 S Da’Norris Searcy, fourth, 2011
Carolina Panthers – South Carolina (7)
Most recent picks: WR Xavier Legette, first, 2024; WR Shi Smith, sixth, 2021; CB Jaycee Horn, first, 2021
Chicago Bears – Notre Dame (18)
Most recent picks: TE Cole Kmet, second, 2020; G Mike Gandy, third, 2001
Cincinnati Bengals – Ohio State (20)
Most recent picks: OL Michael Jordan, fourth, 2019; DE Sam Hubbard, third, 2018; C Billy Price, first, 2018
Cleveland Browns – Miami, Fla. (16)
Most recent picks: S Sheldrick Redwine, fourth, 2019; DE Chad Thomas, third, 2018
Dallas Cowboys – UCLA (15), Tennessee (15)
Most recent picks: DT Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA), third, 2021; LB Kevin Burnett (Tennessee), second, 2005; TE Jason Witten (Tennessee), third, 2003; QB Troy Aikman (UCLA), first, 1989
Denver Broncos – Florida (14)
Most recent picks: WR Tyrie Cleveland, seventh, 2020; C Max Garcia, fourth, 2015
Detroit Lions – USC (13), Penn State (13)
Most recent picks: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC), fourth, 2021; CB Amani Oruwariye (Penn State), fifth, 2019; DT Anthony Zettel (Penn State), sixth, 2016; G Fred Matua (USC), seventh, 2006
Green Bay Packers – USC (15)
Most recent picks: RB MarShawn Lloyd, third, 2024; Edge Nick Perry, first, 2012
Houston Texans – Alabama (8), LSU (8)
Most recent picks: LB Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama), fifth, 2023; Edge Will Anderson (Alabama), first, 2023; OT Austin Deculus (LSU), sixth, 2022; CB Derek Stingley (LSU), first, 2022.
Indianapolis Colts – Ohio State (15), Penn State (15), USC (15)
Most recent picks: G Will Fries (Penn State), seventh, 2021; DT Robert Windsor (Penn State), sixth, 2020; Michael Pittman (USC), second, 2020; CB Marvell Tell (USC), fifth, 2019; WR Parris Campbell (Ohio State), second, 2019; DE Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State), second, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars – Florida (13)
Most recent picks: LB Ventrell Miller, fourth, 2023; CB CJ Henderson, first, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs – Tennessee (13)
Most recent picks: CB Kamal Hadden, sixth, 2024; G Trey Smith, sixth, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders – USC (17)
Most recent picks: WR David Ausberry, seventh, 2011; DB Darnell Bing, fourth, 2006
Los Angeles Rams – UCLA (22)
Most recent picks: S Quentin Lake, sixth, 2022; LB Brandon Chillar, fourth, 2004
Los Angeles Chargers – USC (16), Notre Dame (16)
Most recent picks: WR Brenden Rice, seventh (2024); CB Cam Hart (Notre Dame), fifth, 2024; OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame), first, 2024; Edge Tuli Tuipolotu, second, 2023
Miami Dolphins – Ohio State (15)
Most recent picks: OT Isaiah Prince, sixth, 2019; LB Jerome Baker, third, 2018
Minnesota Vikings – USC (14)
Most recent picks: CB Mekhi Blackmon, third, 2023; WR Jordan Addison, first, 2023
New England Patriots – Michigan (19)
Most recent picks: OT Andrew Stueber, seventh, 2022; LB Cameron McGrone, fifth, 2021
New Orleans Saints – Ohio State (17), Nebraska (17)
Most recent picks: WR Chris Olave (Ohio State), first, 2022; LB Pete Werner (Ohio State), second, 2021; CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste (Nebraska), second, 2014; OT Marcel Jones (Nebraska), seventh, 2012
New York Giants – Michigan (13), Miami, Fla. (13), LSU (13)
Most recent picks: WR Malik Nabers (LSU), first, 2024; CB Cordale Flott (LSU), third, 2022; DT R.J. McIntosh (Miami), fifth, 2018; OT Ereck Flowers (Miami), first, 2015; WR Mario Manningham (Michigan), third, 2008; DB Charles Drake (Michigan), seventh, 2003
New York Jets – Penn State (20)
Most recent picks: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, first, 2024; QB Christian Hackenburg, second, 2016
Philadelphia Eagles – Georgia (14)
Most recent picks: CB Kelee Ringo, fourth, 2023; Edge Nolan Smith, second, 2023; DT Jalen Carter, first, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers – Penn State (17)
Most recent picks: CB Joey Porter Jr., first, 2023; TE Pat Freiermuth, second, 2021
San Francisco 49ers – USC (17)
Most recent picks: G Jarrett Kingston, sixth, 2024; Edge Drake Jackson, first, 2019
Seattle Seahawks – Miami, Fla. (15)
Most recent picks: RB DeeJay Dallas, fourth, 2020; RB Travis Homer, sixth, 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Alabama (15)
Most recent picks: Edge Chris Braswell, second, 2024; TE O.J. Howard, first, 2017
Tennessee Titans – Penn State (14)
Most recent picks: DT Austin Johnson, second, 2016; DT DaQuan Jones, fourth, 2014
Washington Commanders – Penn State (14)
Most recent picks: WR Jahan Dotson, first, 2022; Edge Shaka Toney, seventh, 2021
