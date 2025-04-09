All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Does Geographic Bias Play a Role When NFL Teams Make Their Draft Picks?

Jay Morrison

Crews work to raise the roof of the NFL draft theater on April 9, 2025, in the parking lot of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Crews work to raise the roof of the NFL draft theater on April 9, 2025, in the parking lot of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
In this story:

CINCINNATI – On Tuesday we looked at which schools the Cincinnati Bengals have targeted the most in the draft.

It probably didn’t come as a big surprise that Ohio State led the way by having 20 players drafted by the Bengals.

But is the franchise an outlier when it comes to leaning into nearby talent pools, or does geographic bias exist leaguewide?

It’s actually pretty prevalent.

Not every team leans into the biggest school that is the shortest distance from them, but many do.

Maybe more than you would expect.

Let’s take a look each franchise’s favorite college feeder programs.

First, the 20 Buckeyes the Bengals have drafted are tied for the second most in the league, trailing the Los Angeles Rams, who have selected 22 players from UCLA.

The Rams also have the biggest gap between the most frequent target and the second most, with Nebraska and Ohio State coming in a distance second with 14 selections each.

The New York Jets are the only other team with at least 20 picks from a school (Penn State).

Here’s the full rundown, along with the two most recent players each franchise has selected from their favorite school(s) since the 1970 merger – or in some cases the three most recent if the team took two players from the school in the same year.

Atlanta Falcons – LSU (13)

Most recent picks: WR Russell Gage, sixth round, 2018; LB Duke Riley, third, 2017

Arizona Cardinals – Oklahoma (17)

Most recent picks: G Marqus Hayes, seventh, 2022; QB Kyler Murray, first, 2019

Baltimore Ravens – Alabama (12)

Most recent picks: CB Jayln Armour-Davis, fourth, 2022; C Bradley Bozeman, sixth, 2018; CB Anthony Averett, fourth round, 2018

Buffalo Bills – North Carolina (14)

Most recent picks: WR Austin Proehl, seventh, 2018; RB Johnny White, fifth, 2011 S Da’Norris Searcy, fourth, 2011

Carolina Panthers – South Carolina (7)

Most recent picks: WR Xavier Legette, first, 2024; WR Shi Smith, sixth, 2021; CB Jaycee Horn, first, 2021

Chicago Bears – Notre Dame (18)

Most recent picks: TE Cole Kmet, second, 2020; G Mike Gandy, third, 2001

Billy Price is one of 20 Ohio State players the Bengals have drafted.
Apr 27, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Ohio State center Billy Price (left) is introduced as the Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals – Ohio State (20)

Most recent picks: OL Michael Jordan, fourth, 2019; DE Sam Hubbard, third, 2018; C Billy Price, first, 2018

Cleveland Browns – Miami, Fla. (16)

Most recent picks: S Sheldrick Redwine, fourth, 2019; DE Chad Thomas, third, 2018

Dallas Cowboys – UCLA (15), Tennessee (15)

Most recent picks: DT Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA), third, 2021; LB Kevin Burnett (Tennessee), second, 2005; TE Jason Witten (Tennessee), third, 2003; QB Troy Aikman (UCLA), first, 1989

Denver Broncos – Florida (14)

Most recent picks: WR Tyrie Cleveland, seventh, 2020; C Max Garcia, fourth, 2015

Detroit Lions – USC (13), Penn State (13)

Most recent picks: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC), fourth, 2021; CB Amani Oruwariye (Penn State), fifth, 2019; DT Anthony Zettel (Penn State), sixth, 2016; G Fred Matua (USC), seventh, 2006

Green Bay Packers – USC (15)

Most recent picks: RB MarShawn Lloyd, third, 2024; Edge Nick Perry, first, 2012

Houston Texans – Alabama (8), LSU (8)

Most recent picks: LB Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama), fifth, 2023; Edge Will Anderson (Alabama), first, 2023; OT Austin Deculus (LSU), sixth, 2022; CB Derek Stingley (LSU), first, 2022.

Indianapolis Colts – Ohio State (15), Penn State (15), USC (15)

Most recent picks: G Will Fries (Penn State), seventh, 2021; DT Robert Windsor (Penn State), sixth, 2020; Michael Pittman (USC), second, 2020; CB Marvell Tell (USC), fifth, 2019; WR Parris Campbell (Ohio State), second, 2019; DE Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State), second, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars – Florida (13)

Most recent picks: LB Ventrell Miller, fourth, 2023; CB CJ Henderson, first, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs – Tennessee (13)

Most recent picks: CB Kamal Hadden, sixth, 2024; G Trey Smith, sixth, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders – USC (17)

Most recent picks: WR David Ausberry, seventh, 2011; DB Darnell Bing, fourth, 2006

Gaston Green is one 22 UCLA players the Los Angeles Rams have drafted.
Nov 23, 1985; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins running back Gaston Green (44) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1985 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images / Long Photography-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams – UCLA (22)

Most recent picks: S Quentin Lake, sixth, 2022; LB Brandon Chillar, fourth, 2004

Los Angeles Chargers – USC (16), Notre Dame (16)

Most recent picks: WR Brenden Rice, seventh (2024); CB Cam Hart (Notre Dame), fifth, 2024; OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame), first, 2024; Edge Tuli Tuipolotu, second, 2023

Miami Dolphins – Ohio State (15)

Most recent picks: OT Isaiah Prince, sixth, 2019; LB Jerome Baker, third, 2018

Minnesota Vikings – USC (14)

Most recent picks: CB Mekhi Blackmon, third, 2023; WR Jordan Addison, first, 2023

New England Patriots – Michigan (19)

Most recent picks: OT Andrew Stueber, seventh, 2022; LB Cameron McGrone, fifth, 2021

New Orleans Saints – Ohio State (17), Nebraska (17)

Most recent picks: WR Chris Olave (Ohio State), first, 2022; LB Pete Werner (Ohio State), second, 2021; CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste (Nebraska), second, 2014; OT Marcel Jones (Nebraska), seventh, 2012

New York Giants – Michigan (13), Miami, Fla. (13), LSU (13)

Most recent picks: WR Malik Nabers (LSU), first, 2024; CB Cordale Flott (LSU), third, 2022; DT R.J. McIntosh (Miami), fifth, 2018; OT Ereck Flowers (Miami), first, 2015; WR Mario Manningham (Michigan), third, 2008; DB Charles Drake (Michigan), seventh, 2003

New York Jets – Penn State (20)

Most recent picks: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, first, 2024; QB Christian Hackenburg, second, 2016

Philadelphia Eagles – Georgia (14)

Most recent picks: CB Kelee Ringo, fourth, 2023; Edge Nolan Smith, second, 2023; DT Jalen Carter, first, 2023

Joey Porter Jr. is one of 17 Penn State players the Steelers have drafted.
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. poses for a photo on the NFL Draft Red Carpet before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers – Penn State (17)

Most recent picks: CB Joey Porter Jr., first, 2023; TE Pat Freiermuth, second, 2021

San Francisco 49ers – USC (17)

Most recent picks: G Jarrett Kingston, sixth, 2024; Edge Drake Jackson, first, 2019

Seattle Seahawks – Miami, Fla. (15)

Most recent picks: RB DeeJay Dallas, fourth, 2020; RB Travis Homer, sixth, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Alabama (15)

Most recent picks: Edge Chris Braswell, second, 2024; TE O.J. Howard, first, 2017

Tennessee Titans – Penn State (14)

Most recent picks: DT Austin Johnson, second, 2016; DT DaQuan Jones, fourth, 2014

Washington Commanders – Penn State (14)

Most recent picks: WR Jahan Dotson, first, 2022; Edge Shaka Toney, seventh, 2021

Jay Morrison
