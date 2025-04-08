Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
CINCINNATI – With the Cincinnati Bengals bringing in a handful of Ohio State players for pre-draft visits, let’s look at the history of drafting Buckeyes.
The Bengals have drafted 20 Ohio State players in franchise history, more than any other school.
But Michigan is closing the gap with 18, five of which have arrived since the 2021 draft.
Georgia comes in third with 15 Bengals draft picks, followed by Miami, Fla. (14), Arizona State (13), Alabama (12), Florida (11), LSU (11) and Auburn (11).
In terms of most games played by players from a certain school (regardless of whether they were drafted, undrafted or arrived later as free agents), Ohio State again is tops in Cincinnati franchise history.
Here’s the Top 10
Ohio State 1,251
Georgia 1,041
Florida 991
Michigan 921
LSU 900
Auburn 849
Alabama 843
USC 753
West Virginia 718
Miami, Fla. 677
Which other teams have leaned into the Ohio State talent the pool the most?
Since 1968 – the year of the first Bengals draft – there are 16 teams that drafted at least a dozen Buckeyes.
The Saints come in second just behind the Bengals with 17, followed by the Bears (16), Colts (15), Dolphins (15), Browns (14), Jets (14), Packers (14), Rams (14), Cowboys (14), Steelers (14), Raiders (13), Vikings (13), Falcons (12), Bills (12) and Eagles (12).
The Jaguars and Buccaneers have drafted the fewest Buckeyes, but Tampa Bay didn’t become a franchise until 1976, and Jacksonville didn’t enter the league until 1995.
With 15 players attending this year’s Combine, Ohio State should once again be flooding NFL rosters later this month.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Top Playmaker Nick Emmanwori for Visit Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Ja’Marr Chase Agrees to Record-Setting Extension That Makes Him NFL’s Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback in History
Tee Higgins Gets Record-Setting Deal for WR2, Bengals Break Precedent to Keep Higgins in Cincinnati
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI