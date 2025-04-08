All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?

Jay Morrison

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) stands on the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) stands on the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – With the Cincinnati Bengals bringing in a handful of Ohio State players for pre-draft visits, let’s look at the history of drafting Buckeyes.

The Bengals have drafted 20 Ohio State players in franchise history, more than any other school.

But Michigan is closing the gap with 18, five of which have arrived since the 2021 draft.

Georgia comes in third with 15 Bengals draft picks, followed by Miami, Fla. (14), Arizona State (13), Alabama (12), Florida (11), LSU (11) and Auburn (11).

In terms of most games played by players from a certain school (regardless of whether they were drafted, undrafted or arrived later as free agents), Ohio State again is tops in Cincinnati franchise history.

Here’s the Top 10

Ohio State 1,251

Georgia 1,041

Florida 991

Michigan 921

LSU 900

Auburn 849

Alabama 843

USC 753

West Virginia 718

Miami, Fla. 677

Which other teams have leaned into the Ohio State talent the pool the most?

Since 1968 – the year of the first Bengals draft – there are 16 teams that drafted at least a dozen Buckeyes.

The Saints come in second just behind the Bengals with 17, followed by the Bears (16), Colts (15), Dolphins (15), Browns (14), Jets (14), Packers (14), Rams (14), Cowboys (14), Steelers (14), Raiders (13), Vikings (13), Falcons (12), Bills (12) and Eagles (12).

The Jaguars and Buccaneers have drafted the fewest Buckeyes, but Tampa Bay didn’t become a franchise until 1976, and Jacksonville didn’t enter the league until 1995.

With 15 players attending this year’s Combine, Ohio State should once again be flooding NFL rosters later this month.

