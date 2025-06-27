Stat of the Jay: How Many Players in NFL History Own Touchdowns on Both Punt and Kickoff Returns?
CINCINNATI – A question on X this week sparked the idea for this Stat of the Jay.
In response to my Bengals Ring of Honor Stat of the Jay series, @osckidvm asked if Lemar Parrish and Charlie Jones are the only players in team history to return both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown.
The answer, of course, is yes.
But I wanted to dive a little deeper and see how many NFL players have done it.
The answer is 86 since the 1970 merger.
There are two other former Bengals players on the list, but they didn’t score both types of touchdowns while playing for the team.
Brandon Tate had a punt return touchdown during his time in Cincinnati from 2012-15, but both of his kick return touchdowns came while he was playing for the New England Patriots.
Deltha O’Neal, who played for the Bengals from 2004-06, had two punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown while playing for the Denver Broncos.
The Bengals have surrendered 16 kick returns for touchdowns and 20 punt return touchdowns.
But none of the 86 players who own one of each did both against the Bengals.
Because Parrish also had interception and fumble returns for touchdowns in his career, I wanted to see how many players in NFL history had at least one of the four return types of touchdowns.
There have only been four to do it in the Super Bowl era.
Goldie Sellers
2 KR
1 PR
1 INT
1 FR
Lemar Parrish
1 KR
4 PR
4 INT
3 FR
Rod Woodson
2 KR
2 PR
12 INT
1 FR
Deion Sanders
3 KR
6 PR
9 INT
1 FR