Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist and Iron Man Reggie Williams Was One Fumble Recovery Shy of Sharing NFL Record
CINCINNATI – At some point during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 1981 Super Bowl season, there was probably a fumble linebacker Reggie Williams thought he should have recovered but didn’t.
Bengals’ opponents fumbled 32 times that year, with the Cincinnati defense recovering 18 of them.
Williams had three of those recoveries.
If he made one more, he would share an NFL record.
Williams recovered four fumbles in three of his 14 seasons with the Bengals.
The only player in NFL history with more seasons of 4+ fumble recoveries was Packers defensive back Johnnie Gray, who did it four times in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980.
Williams’ three seasons with four fumble recoveries came in 1982 (when he led the league in a nine-game, strike-shortened season), 1983 and 1985.
He finished with 23 fumble recoveries for his career, which is a franchise record and tied for 11th most in NFL history.
Williams ranks third in Bengals history with 206 games played, one behind Ken Riley and 10 in back of Kevin Huber.
Maybe more impressive than the 206 games played were only six that he missed.
Williams missed four games in 1979 and two in 1980. In his other 12 seasons, he appeared in every game the Bengals played, including each of his final nine seasons before retiring at age 35.
He also had 16 interceptions and 63.5 sacks.
During the 1988 run to Super Bowl XXIII, Williams had one sack in each of the Bengals’ playoff games, which are not reflected in his official total of 63.5
He will turn 71 a month before this year’s Ring of Honor induction ceremony on Oct. 26.