Stat of the Jay: How Rare Is It To Post Back-To-Back Winning Records Without a Playoff Berth?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals posted their fourth consecutive winning record by failed to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.
How rare is it for a team to finish about .500 in back-to-back season without a postseason appearance?
It’s rare historically, but not so much recently.
In addition to the Bengals, the Seattle Seahawks also had winning records in 2023 (9-8) and 2024 (10-7) without advancing.
Beyond that, only three other teams since the 1990 playoff expansion have done it.
They are:
Cleveland Browns – 10-6 in 2007; 9-7 in 2008
Miami Dolphins – 9-7 in 2002; 10-6 in 2003
Washington Redskins – 9-7 in 1996; 9-6-1 in 1997
The 1990 season was when the NFL awarded playoff berths to the top six teams in each conference.
From 1978-1989, there were five playoff teams per conference (excluding the strike year of 1982).
During that span, there were six instances:
New Orleans Saints – 10-6 in 1988; 9-7 in 1989
New England Patriots – 8-7 in 1987; 9-7 in 1988
St. Louis Cardinals – 8-7-1 in 1983; 9-7 in 1984
New England Patriots – 9-7 in 1979; 10-6 in 1980
Oakland Raiders – 9-7 in 1978; 9-7 in 1979
Seattle Seahawks – 9-7 in 1978; 9-7 in 1979
And from the 1970 merger through 1977, only four teams made the playoffs, and there were five instances:
Cincinnati Bengals – 10-4 in 1976; 8-6 in 1977
Denver Broncos – 7-5-2 in 1973; 7-6-1 in 1974
Kansas City Chiefs – 8-6 in 1972; 7-5-2 in 1973
Detroit Lions – 7-6-1 in 1971; 8-5-1 in 1972
Los Angeles Rams – 9-4-1 in 1970; 8-5-1 in 1971
That 1976 Bengals team is tied for the best winning percentage by a non-playoff team since the 1970 merger.
Also going 10-4 and missing the playoffs were the 1975 Houston Oilers, 1975 Miami Dolphins, 1976 St. Louis Cardinals and 1977 Miami Dolphins.
