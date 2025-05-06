All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: In Wake of Tucker’s Release in Baltimore, a Look at All-Time Bengals Tormentors in Every Category

Jay Morrison

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals may never have to worry about Justin Tucker again.

The Baltimore Ravens cut the most accurate kicker in NFL history Monday, ending his 13-year run with the team.

Tucker made 50 of his 55 field goal attempts against the Bengals, including 5 of 5 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

His 50 field goals are the second most of any kicker against Cincinnati in franchise history.

Matt Stover, who also spent 13 seasons with the Ravens in addition to five with the Browns and one with the Colts, made 66 of 75 field goals against the Bengals.

That’s not only the most by a kicker against the Bengals, it’s one shy of the most by any kicker against a specific opponent.

Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson made 67 field goals against both the Vikings and the Packers. He was 67 of 76 against Green Bay, and 67 of 86 against Minnesota.

Chris Boswell is third with 45, followed by Gary Anderson (41) and Phil Dawson (36).

So what about other stat categories?

Who holds the record for most passing yards against the Bengals? Most rushing touchdowns? Most receiving touchdowns?

Here are all the leaders.

Rushing Touchdowns

Jerome Bettis 17

Jamal Lewis 11

Kevin Mack 11

LaDainian Tomlinson 9

Franco Harris 9

The active leader is Nick Chubb with eight.

Rushing Yards

Jerome Bettis 1,794

Jamal Lewis 1,746

Franco Harris 1,495

Earl Campbell 1,264

Eddie George 1,205

Again, Chubb is the active leader with 925.

Receiving Touchdowns

Hines Ward 15

Haywood Jeffires 13

Keenan McCardell 10

Jimmy Smith 9

Derrick Mason 9

The current active leader is Mark Andrews with eight.

Receptions

Hines Ward 131

Jimmy Smith 98

Ozzie Newsome 92

Antonio Brown 86

Derrick Mason 86

The active leader is Andrews with 62.

Receiving Yards

Hines Ward 1,588

Drew Hill 1,276

Jimmy Smith 1,257

Antonio Brown 1,243

Derrick Mason 1,176

Andrews is the active leader with 724.

Passing Touchdowns

Ben Roethlisberger 47

Warren Moon 37

Terry Bradshaw 25

Mark Brunell 23

Five are tied with 22

Lamar Jackson is the active leader as one of the quarterbacks with 22 (the others are Neil O’Donnell, Brian Sipe and Peyton Manning).

Passing Yards

Ben Roethlisberger 8,394

Warren Moon 4,902

Joe Flacco 4,522

Terry Bradshaw 3,864

Steve McNair 3,354

Jackson is the active leader with 2,472

Passing Interceptions

Ben Roethlisberger 34

Joe Flacco 27

Dan Pastorini 22

Terry Bradshaw 22

Warren Moon 22

Baker Mayfield is the active leader with seven.

Defensive Interceptions

Rod Woodson 10

Ed Reed 10

Donnie Shell 8

Mel Blount 8

Three tied with 6

Sacks

Cam Heyward 14.5

T.J. Watt 14

Myles Garrett 13

Terrell Suggs 12.5

Jason Gildon 12

Punt Return Average (min. 10 returns)

Eric Metcalf 18.2

Billy Johnson 14.0

Jermaine Lewis 13.6

Reggie Barlow 13.5

Lamont Brightful 13.2

Kick Return Average (min. 10 returns)

Billy Lefear 35.9

Derrick Mason 34.7

Terrence McGee 31.9

Bobby Humphrey 28.9

Aaron Bailey 28.4

