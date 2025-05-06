Stat of the Jay: In Wake of Tucker’s Release in Baltimore, a Look at All-Time Bengals Tormentors in Every Category
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals may never have to worry about Justin Tucker again.
The Baltimore Ravens cut the most accurate kicker in NFL history Monday, ending his 13-year run with the team.
Tucker made 50 of his 55 field goal attempts against the Bengals, including 5 of 5 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
His 50 field goals are the second most of any kicker against Cincinnati in franchise history.
Matt Stover, who also spent 13 seasons with the Ravens in addition to five with the Browns and one with the Colts, made 66 of 75 field goals against the Bengals.
That’s not only the most by a kicker against the Bengals, it’s one shy of the most by any kicker against a specific opponent.
Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson made 67 field goals against both the Vikings and the Packers. He was 67 of 76 against Green Bay, and 67 of 86 against Minnesota.
Chris Boswell is third with 45, followed by Gary Anderson (41) and Phil Dawson (36).
So what about other stat categories?
Who holds the record for most passing yards against the Bengals? Most rushing touchdowns? Most receiving touchdowns?
Here are all the leaders.
Rushing Touchdowns
Jerome Bettis 17
Jamal Lewis 11
Kevin Mack 11
LaDainian Tomlinson 9
Franco Harris 9
The active leader is Nick Chubb with eight.
Rushing Yards
Jerome Bettis 1,794
Jamal Lewis 1,746
Franco Harris 1,495
Earl Campbell 1,264
Eddie George 1,205
Again, Chubb is the active leader with 925.
Receiving Touchdowns
Hines Ward 15
Haywood Jeffires 13
Keenan McCardell 10
Jimmy Smith 9
Derrick Mason 9
The current active leader is Mark Andrews with eight.
Receptions
Hines Ward 131
Jimmy Smith 98
Ozzie Newsome 92
Antonio Brown 86
Derrick Mason 86
The active leader is Andrews with 62.
Receiving Yards
Hines Ward 1,588
Drew Hill 1,276
Jimmy Smith 1,257
Antonio Brown 1,243
Derrick Mason 1,176
Andrews is the active leader with 724.
Passing Touchdowns
Ben Roethlisberger 47
Warren Moon 37
Terry Bradshaw 25
Mark Brunell 23
Five are tied with 22
Lamar Jackson is the active leader as one of the quarterbacks with 22 (the others are Neil O’Donnell, Brian Sipe and Peyton Manning).
Passing Yards
Ben Roethlisberger 8,394
Warren Moon 4,902
Joe Flacco 4,522
Terry Bradshaw 3,864
Steve McNair 3,354
Jackson is the active leader with 2,472
Passing Interceptions
Ben Roethlisberger 34
Joe Flacco 27
Dan Pastorini 22
Terry Bradshaw 22
Warren Moon 22
Baker Mayfield is the active leader with seven.
Defensive Interceptions
Rod Woodson 10
Ed Reed 10
Donnie Shell 8
Mel Blount 8
Three tied with 6
Sacks
Cam Heyward 14.5
T.J. Watt 14
Myles Garrett 13
Terrell Suggs 12.5
Jason Gildon 12
Punt Return Average (min. 10 returns)
Eric Metcalf 18.2
Billy Johnson 14.0
Jermaine Lewis 13.6
Reggie Barlow 13.5
Lamont Brightful 13.2
Kick Return Average (min. 10 returns)
Billy Lefear 35.9
Derrick Mason 34.7
Terrence McGee 31.9
Bobby Humphrey 28.9
Aaron Bailey 28.4