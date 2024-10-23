Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished
CINCINNATI – Ja’Marr Chase is on pace to something only one other Cincinnati Bengals player has accomplished.
Leading the league in receiving yards.
Chase currently sits atop the list with 620 yards, 44 more than Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, who just suffered a season-ending ankle injury Monday night.
The only other Bengals player to lead the league in receiving yards was Chad Johnson, who edged out the Indianapolis Colts’ Marvin Harrison by 3 yards in 2006.
Johnson had 1,369, while Harrison recorded 1,366. Reggie Wayne, Harrison’s Indianapolis teammate, was third with 1,310.
Chase’s best finish was his rookie year in 2021, when he ranked fourth with a franchise-record 1,455 yards.
That was just the ninth time in Bengals history a player ranked in the top five in receiving yards.
Johnson did it four times (third in 2005, third in 2007, and fourth in 2003), while A.J. Green (fifth in 2013), Eddie Brown (third in 1988), Cris Collinsworth (fourth in 1982 strike year) and Isaac Curtis (second in 1975).
With seven of 17 games complete, Chase is 41 percent of the way home to matching Johnson as the only Cincinnati players to lead the league.
If you’re wondering how the previous leaders through seven weeks ended this season, here’s the list:
2023 – Tyreek Hill (first)
2022 – Tyreek Hill (second)
2021 – Cooper Kupp (first)
2020 – DeAndre Hopkins (third)
2019 – Michael Thomas (first)
2018 – Adam Thielen (ninth)
2017 – Antonio Brown (first)
2016 – Julio Jones (second)
2015 – DeAndre Hopkins (third)
2014 – Antonio Brown (first)
