All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Looking At Bengals' 5th-Year Option History and How Much Extra Dax Hill Made With Position Switch

Jay Morrison

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have picked up the fifth-year option for cornerback Dax Hill one day before the deadline to the make the decision.

The option awards Hill a guaranteed $12.6 million.

Had Hill remained a safety, the position where he started 17 games in 2023, his guaranteed salary would have been only $9.3 million.

So the position change for five games before his ACL injury last year resulted in an extra $3.3 million.

The Bengals’ decision to tag Hill also continues a run of four in a row for the Bengals, although each of the previous two – Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow – ended up signing extensions before playing their fifth season on the option.

Chase’s fifth season will be 2025, and he recently signed a four-year, $161 million extension.

And Burrow’s five-year, $275 million extension came days before he embarked on his fourth season in 2023.

Here is a look at the other decisions the Bengals have made on fifth-year options for their first-round picks since the salary measure was introduced as part of the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

2019

Jonah Williams, OT, fifth-year option exercised for $12.6 million in 2023; signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in 2024.

2018

Billy Price, C, fifth-year option declined

2017

John Ross, WR, fifth-year option declined

2016

William Jackson, CB, fifth-year option exercised for $10 million in 2020; signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021

2015

Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, fifth-year option declined

2014

Darqueze Dennard, CB, fifth-year option exercised for $8.5 million I 2018; signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Bengals in 2019

2013

Tyler Eifert, TE, fifth-year option exercised for $4.8 million in 2017; signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bengals in 2018

2012

Dre Kirkpatrick, OT, fifth-year option for $7.5 million in 2016; signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract with the Bengals in 2017

Kevin Zeitler, G, fifth-year option for $8.1 million in 2016; signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns in 2017

2011

A.J. Green, WR, fifth-year option exercised for $10.2 million, but Green signed a four-year, $60 million extension the day before his fifth season began in 2015.

feed

Published |Modified
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.