Stat of the Jay: Looking At Bengals' 5th-Year Option History and How Much Extra Dax Hill Made With Position Switch
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have picked up the fifth-year option for cornerback Dax Hill one day before the deadline to the make the decision.
The option awards Hill a guaranteed $12.6 million.
Had Hill remained a safety, the position where he started 17 games in 2023, his guaranteed salary would have been only $9.3 million.
So the position change for five games before his ACL injury last year resulted in an extra $3.3 million.
The Bengals’ decision to tag Hill also continues a run of four in a row for the Bengals, although each of the previous two – Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow – ended up signing extensions before playing their fifth season on the option.
Chase’s fifth season will be 2025, and he recently signed a four-year, $161 million extension.
And Burrow’s five-year, $275 million extension came days before he embarked on his fourth season in 2023.
Here is a look at the other decisions the Bengals have made on fifth-year options for their first-round picks since the salary measure was introduced as part of the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
2019
Jonah Williams, OT, fifth-year option exercised for $12.6 million in 2023; signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in 2024.
2018
Billy Price, C, fifth-year option declined
2017
John Ross, WR, fifth-year option declined
2016
William Jackson, CB, fifth-year option exercised for $10 million in 2020; signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021
2015
Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, fifth-year option declined
2014
Darqueze Dennard, CB, fifth-year option exercised for $8.5 million I 2018; signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Bengals in 2019
2013
Tyler Eifert, TE, fifth-year option exercised for $4.8 million in 2017; signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bengals in 2018
2012
Dre Kirkpatrick, OT, fifth-year option for $7.5 million in 2016; signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract with the Bengals in 2017
Kevin Zeitler, G, fifth-year option for $8.1 million in 2016; signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns in 2017
2011
A.J. Green, WR, fifth-year option exercised for $10.2 million, but Green signed a four-year, $60 million extension the day before his fifth season began in 2015.