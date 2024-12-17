All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: The Cincinnati Bengals Are One Win Away From Tying an NFL Record They Don't Want

Jay Morrison

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from tying a franchise record.

But they will have to wait until Week 18 to do it.

That’s because the record in reach is for the most road victories in a season.

The Bengals are 5-3 away from Paycor Stadium with one road tilt remaining with the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 5.

Five previous Bengals teams have won six road games – 1981, 2005, 2012, 2015 and 2022.

What do those teams have in common?

They all made the playoffs.

In the Super Bowl era, there have been just 11 teams who won 11 road games but didn’t make the playoffs.

Even if the Bengals win out, including the Week 18 game at Pittsburgh, their chances of making the playoffs this year are slim.

The other teams who won six road games but failed to reach the postseason were:

1970 Rams

1989 Redskins

1991 Eagles

1996 Oilers

2003 Dolphins

2008 Patriots

2010 Buccaneers

2010 Dolphins

2017 Cowboys

2020 Raiders

2021Saints

In addition to failing to make the playoffs, that 2010 Dolphins team did something this year’s Bengals are hoping to avoid – a road win to home win differential of five.

The 2010 Miami team only won one home game.

The 2024 Bengals are 1-5 at home.

Only one other team in the Super Bowl era has won five more road games than home games – the 2021 Arizona Cardinals.

They went 8-1 on the road and 3-5 at home and then lost on the road in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.

