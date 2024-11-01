Stat of the Jay: The Record For Most Consecutive Games With a Turnover is How Many?!
CINCINNATI – The Las Vegas Raiders will come to Paycor Stadium to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday riding a streak of eight consecutive games in which they’ve lost at least one turnover.
That’s obviously the longest streak in the league this year, but it’s not the longest active streak. The Kansas City Chiefs have a giveaway in 13 consecutive games going back to the final six games last year and their first seven this season.
And the Tennessee Titans have a streak of nine (final two games last year, first seven this year).
Are any of them in danger of setting a dubious NFL record?
Perish the thought.
Challenge any football fan you know to name the record for most consecutive games with at least one giveaway in the Super Bowl era and bet them they won’t even come close.
Go ahead, play the game in your head first.
I’ll wait.
While you mull it over, I’ll let you know the Bengals’ franchise record is 34 in a row from 1975-77.
And that doesn’t even come close to the NFL record.
The answer is a staggering 99 games in a row, set by the Buffalo Bills from 1966-73.
They lost 315 turnovers over the span of those 99 games.
The second longest streak – and the league record since the 1970 merger – is 67 by the Cleveland Browns from 1976-1981.
Suddenly, eight straight games with a turnover doesn’t feel that bad for the Raiders.
