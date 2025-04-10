Stat of the Jay: Where Do Bengals Rank Among Teams With Most Production From Players Drafted in Rounds 4-7?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have made 32 selections on Day 3 of the NFL since Zac Taylor became head coach in 2019.
Those 32 players have combined for 750 games played and 144 starts.
One of those numbers is among the best in the league.
The other is among the worst.
The 750 games rank sixth in the league, trailing the Los Angeles Rams (938), Minnesota Vikings (922), San Francisco 49ers (890), Green Bay Packers (875) and New York Giants (784).
Three of those teams ahead of the Bengals have made more Round 4-7 selections than the 32 they have – Vikings (41), Rams (40) and Packers (38).
Here are the Bengals’ leaders in games played among Round 4-7 picks between 2019-24:
Akeem Davis-Gaither 71
Trayveon Williams 68
Evan McPherson 61
Markus Bailey 60
Cordell Volson 50
Cam Sample 47
Hakeem Adeniji 39
Chris Evans 34
Andrei Iosivas 33
Chase Brown 28
Michael Jordan 27
Trey Hill 25
Tycen Anderson 24
Khalid Kareem 23
But when it comes to games started, the Bengals rank 26th with 144, just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (139), Carolina Panthers (135), Denver Broncos (132), Jacksonville Jaguars (131), Philadelphia Eagles (94) and Miami Dolphins (91).
Volson, a fourth-round pick in 2022, is far and away the leader in starts among players picked in Rounds 4-7.
Volson has made 48 starts.
The next closest is Jordan with 19, followed by Adeniji (15), Davis-Gaither (11), Brown (10), Iosivas (9), Erick All Jr. (6), Josh Newton (6), Ryan Finley (4) and Bailey (4).
The top four teams with the most starts by players selected in Rounds 4-7 are perennial playoff participants.
Los Angeles Rams 342
San Francisco 49ers 333
Green Bay Packers 330
Kansas City Chiefs 297.
As things currently stand, the Bengals will have three draft picks in Rounds 4-7 this year – one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
