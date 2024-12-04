Stat of the Jay: Where Does the Bengals' Monday Night Winning Percentage Rank Among the Worst in History?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football with a chance to improve the worst record in the NFL.
Not the worst record in 2024, obviously, with the Bengals sitting at 4-8.
But the worst record in NFL history in Monday night road games.
Even after snapping a nine-game Monday night road losing streak last year with a 34-31 overtime victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals are just 4-20.
Their other three Monday night road games are more than three decades old.
1990 – 34-13 at Cleveland Browns
1985 – 37-24 at Pittsburgh Steelers
1978 – 20-19 at Los Angeles Rams
Even with a win against the Cowboys, the Bengals would not move out of last place, although they would no longer be sole occupants.
Here are the all-time worst winning percentages in Monday night road games:
Bengals 4-20 (.167)
Jaguars 1-4 (.200)
Broncos 9-31 (.225)
Falcons 5-16 (.238)
Cardinals 3-7 (.300)
Jets 10-21 (.323)
Dolphins 10-21 (.323)
Giants 17-33-1 (.343)
Lions 5-10-1 (.344)
Vikings 14-26 (.350)
Interestingly, two of those teams have road Monday night games coming up in the next three weeks – Atlanta at Las Vegas in Week 15, and Detroit at San Francisco in Week 17.
If this week’s Monday night game was being played in Cincinnati, it might not be that much more favorable for the Bengals.
That’s because the Cowboys have the best Monday night road record in league history.
Here are the eight teams that are above .500:
Dallas 28-18 (.609)
Seattle 9-6 (.600)
San Francisco 22-16 (.579)
Baltimore 13-10 (.565)
Tennessee 12-10 (.545)
Pittsburgh 23-20 (.535)
Kansas City 13-12 (.520)
Philadelphia 16-15 (.516)
That .609 winning percentage for the Cowboys is better than their home winning percentage on Monday Night Football. They are just 22-18 (.550) in Dallas.
The Cowboys have lost three of their last four home Monday night games and five of seven.
But no one has been worse on Monday Night Football, regardless of location, than the Bengals.
At 14-27, their .341 winning percentage is the worst in league history.
A win against Dallas would improve the Bengals to .357, but that still will be the worst in the league.
Here are the bottom 10 franchises:
Bengals 14-27 (.341)
Giants 27-48-1 (.362)
Falcons 16-28 (.364)
Cardinals 11-19-1 (.371)
Jets 23-38 (.377)
Texans 6-9 (.400)
Commanders 31-45 (.408)
Bills 23-30 (.434)
Broncos 34-44-1 (.437)
Bears 32-42 (.447)
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI