Stat of the Jay: Which Teams Have the Bengals Faced Most Often in Season Openers?
CINCINNATI – While the Cincinnati Bengals know one game they won’t be playing in 2025, they are still waiting to find out who and where they will play each in each week of the regular season.
Spanish newspaper Diario AS reported that the Washington Commanders will be the Miami Dolphins’ opponent for the first NFL game played in Madrid, Spain.
That means the Bengals will be traveling to Miami to play the Dolphins at some point in the season.
Could it be the season opener?
The chances are much better than 1 in 17.
Because the Cincinnati Reds are home on the opening Sunday of the season, Sept. 7, the Bengals will not be.
The Bengals could be at home in Week 1 if the game is Monday night, but more than likely the team will hit the road to start the season.
The most recent – and only – time the Bengals opened the season against the Dolphins was 1969.
For today’s Stat of the Jay, let’s look at which teams the Bengals have most frequently played in Week 1in franchise history.
The Cleveland Browns have been the most frequent season-opening opponent as the Bengals have faced them eight times in Week 1, along with another meeting in Week 2 in 2000 after a Week 1 bye.
The most recent Bengals-Browns season opener was in 2023 in Cleveland.
A non-division team comes in second on the list, and it’s a team the Bengals will face on the road this year.
The Bengals have opened the season against the Broncos seven times.
The most recent meeting was the infamous Brandon Stokley game in 2009.
The Baltimore Ravens are third on the list with five appearances.
Here is the rest of the list (with the most recent occurrence).
Seahawks 4 (2019)
Patriots 4 (2024)
Chargers 3 (2020)
Jets 3 (2016)
Chiefs 3 (2006)
Raiders 3 (2015)
Titans 3 (1999)
Colts 3 (2018)
Bears 2 (2013)
Cardinals 2 (1997)
Rams 1 (1996)
Buccaneers 1 (1980)
Vikings 1 (2023)
Dolphins 1 (1969)
Eagles 1 (1971)
Steelers 1 (2022)
Two teams the Bengals will face away from Paycor Stadium this year and who have never been their Week 1 opponent are the Bills and Packers.